Published 13:21 IST, December 3rd 2024
Kolkata Metro to Levy Rs 10 Surcharge On Night Services Tickets
Kolkata Metro will levy a surcharge of Rs 10 on every ticket for its night service train on the Dum Dum-New Garia corridor.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata Metro (Representative) | Image: PTI
Kolkata: Kolkata Metro will levy a surcharge of Rs 10 on every ticket for its night service train on the Dum Dum-New Garia corridor, an official said.
The night service train operates in both directions at 10.40 pm, he said.
The decision was taken as occupancy on the night service train is very poor, he added.
The surcharge will be added from December 10 irrespective of the distance travelled, the official said.
