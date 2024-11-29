Latur Teacher, Wife, And Daughter Commit Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train In Parbhani

Latur: A school teacher hailing from Latur, his wife and their daughter ended their lives by jumping in front of a goods train in Parbhani district, an official said on Friday.

The deaths took place at around 2:30pm on Thursday near a bridge on Godavari river in Dharkhed close to Gangakhed town there, the official added.

Masanaji Tudme (53), his wife Ranjana Tudme and their daughter Anjali Tudme (22) were residents of Kini Kadu in Latur's Ahmedpur tehsil.

Tudme was a teacher at Mamata secondary school in Gangakhed, he added.

The three were cremated at Kini Kadu on Friday, with a large number of villagers who had gathered at the crematorium expressing shock and dismay.

Tudme's son-in-law had died in an accident last year, some villagers said.