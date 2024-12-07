Leave at the Earliest: India Issues Travel Advisory for Citizens Amid Escalating Violence in Syria

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday evening issued a travel advisory for Syria, urging citizens to avoid travelling to the violence-hit country and people living there to leave at the earliest.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

"Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates. Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it further added.

Notably, India took note of the violent escalation in Syria, keeping in mind the safety of Indian nationals there, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that around 90 Indian nationals are in Syria, including 14 working in various UN organisations.

"We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 working in various UN organizations. Our Mission remains in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security," Jaiswal said in a press briefing on Friday.

This development comes as violent offensive by Syrian rebels has reawakened a civil war that had been largely dormant for years.

On November 27, Syrian rebels launched an offensive against the forces of President Bashar al-Assad and managed to seize control of Aleppo two days later. This forced the Syrian military to redeploy and announce a "temporary withdrawal."

The rebels, operating under the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have now encircled Hama, a key government stronghold, from "three sides," The Guardian reported.

Syrian Rebels Surprise Offensive

This latest offensive marks a significant chapter in Syria’s ongoing armed rebellion. It comes at a time when the region is already embroiled in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On Wednesday (November 27), the powerful HTS, led by Abu Mohammad al-Joulani, 42, launched an invasion of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city with a population of two million, since their expulsion in 2016. Within two days, the rebels had seized control of the city, prompting the military to announce its withdrawal.

The Syrian army later confirmed casualties.

Meanwhile, UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, David Carden, told Reuters, "Relentless attacks over the past three days have claimed the lives of at least 27 civilians, including children as young as eight years old."

Later Syrian state news agency SANA said four civilians including two students were killed in Aleppo by rebel shelling on university dormitories.

President Assad Vows to Defend Syria

In response, the Syrian government, backed by its allies Iran and Russia, is fighting back against the rebels. President Assad vowed that Syria would "defend its stability and its territorial integrity in the face of terrorists and their supporters."

Following this Russian and Syrian warplanes bombed areas near the Turkish border on Thursday to try to repel the insurgent advance, marking the first time in years that the rebels have captured significant territory, according to Syrian army and rebel sources.

However, Iran, a key ally of Assad, suffered casualties in the operation, with a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards reported killed, as per media reports.