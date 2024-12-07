Search icon
Published 19:33 IST, December 7th 2024

Leopard Attack in Jaipur Residential Colony, 3 Injured

The leopard came from the garden onto the road and attacked three people in Jaipur's residential area on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Leopard | Image: Pexels

Jaipur: Panic grips Vidhyadhar Nagar area here on Saturday when a leopard strayed into a residential colony and attacked three people, officials said. 

 Leopard Attack in Jaipur

Deputy Conservator of Forest Jagdish Gupta said that information was received about the movement of a leopard in Vidyadhar Nagar. It was found in a government guest house, seen behind the plants in the CPWD garden.

The leopard came from the garden onto the road and attacked three people. A crowd gathered in the area chasing the animal and making its video.

Upon receiving information, the forest department, police and civil defence team reached the spot. Efforts are being made to catch the leopard.

He said that our team is searching for the animal and it will be rescued soon.

Gupta said that a large part of the Nahargarh forest area is connected to the Vidyadhar Nagar area. In such a situation, the movement of leopards coming out in search of food or water is not uncommon. 

With PTI Inputs 

With PTI Inputs

 

Updated 19:33 IST, December 7th 2024

