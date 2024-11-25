J&K LG Sinha Reviews Tawi Riverfront, Announces Phase -1 Completion by January 2025

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed the progress of the prestigious Tawi Riverfront project here, announcing completion of its first phase by January, next year.

He directed the officers and implementing agencies to accelerate the pace of work for the completion of the project in a time-bound manner.

The Tawi riverfront project in the heart of Jammu is being developed on the lines of Gujarat's Sabarmati riverfront. It is aimed at enhancing the aesthetic value of the water body by improving natural purifying capabilities and promoting environmental and urban infrastructure sustainability.

The project also aims to make recreational, residential, commercial, and green spaces on the reclaimed land and the adjoining warehouse.

“The work on the first phase of this flagship project under Jammu Smart City is expected to be completed by the month of January, 2025," the Lt governor said. The project on completion will expand the tourism potential of Jammu, he said. Many other projects and initiatives like Jambu Zoo, Light and Sound Show, Temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams etc have already been completed to further increase the tourism potential of Jammu division.

"Around 5000-6000 people are visiting Suchetgarh border and Tirumala Tirupati Temple every day. The number is increasing during weekend," the LG said.

Sinha said that efforts are being made to create more such destinations in Jammu city and Jammu region with the assistance of the central government.

"I congratulate Jammu Smart City, it was a difficult project, I hope that the people of Jammu will enjoy the Tawi Riverfront,” he added.