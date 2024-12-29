Light Rain Recorded in Eastern Rajasthan

Jaipur: Some places in eastern Rajasthan received light rain while dense to very dense fog was recorded at many places of the desert state on Sunday morning, a MeT department spokesperson said here.

Some places in the state witnessed cold-day conditions, he added.

Kota recorded light rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, whereas the weather remained dry in western Rajasthan.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at Barmer (24.5 degrees Celsius) and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Mount Abu (2.2 degrees Celsius).

Sirohi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Sikar (5.7 degrees Celsius), Fatehpur (6.2 degrees Celsius), Churu and Sriganganagar (6.4 degrees Celsius each), Ajmer (6.9 degrees Celsius), Pilani (7 degrees Celsius), Sangaria and Jalore (7.1 degrees Celsius each).