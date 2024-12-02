Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day Amid Oppn Sloganeering, to Meet Tomorrow at 11

A Congress MLA in Rajasthan was booked for allegedly making a controversial statement against bureaucrats, officials said on Monday.

Abhimanyu Poonia, the Sangaria MLA and state president of the Youth Congress, had taken out a motorcycle rally and held a public meeting in Barmer district on November 30.

While addressing the meeting, he had said, "If an officer troubles you too much, then the youngsters are strong, they can beat up the officer. Then we will deal with it." On Monday, Inspector General of Police (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar instructed Superintendent of Police (Barmer) Narendra Singh Meena to take legal advice and register a case.

After this, an FIR was registered at Sedwa police station that will be investigated by the CID-CB.

Poonia had also said the youngsters of Barmer, Jaisalmer and Marwar were particularly strong. "Beat up the officer, after that Ummeda Ram ji (Barmer MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal) and we all will deal with them." Kumar said the MLA's statement was "prima facie inciting to commit a crime".