Published 07:10 IST, December 2nd 2024
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day Amid Oppn Sloganeering, to Meet Tomorrow at 11
Latest News Today, December 02: In today's top news, the Mahayuti is all set to meet on Monday (December 2) as caretaker CM Eknath Shinde returned to Mumbai after visiting his native village Satara. Meanwhile, in other news, a group of farmers is set to march to Delhi, demanding legal guarantees on MSP, loan waiver and pensions.
Live Blog
Here are the live news updates for today:
22:43 IST, December 2nd 2024
Rajasthan Congress MLA Booked For Controversial Statement Against Bureaucrats
A Congress MLA in Rajasthan was booked for allegedly making a controversial statement against bureaucrats, officials said on Monday.
Abhimanyu Poonia, the Sangaria MLA and state president of the Youth Congress, had taken out a motorcycle rally and held a public meeting in Barmer district on November 30.
While addressing the meeting, he had said, "If an officer troubles you too much, then the youngsters are strong, they can beat up the officer. Then we will deal with it." On Monday, Inspector General of Police (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar instructed Superintendent of Police (Barmer) Narendra Singh Meena to take legal advice and register a case.
After this, an FIR was registered at Sedwa police station that will be investigated by the CID-CB.
Poonia had also said the youngsters of Barmer, Jaisalmer and Marwar were particularly strong. "Beat up the officer, after that Ummeda Ram ji (Barmer MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal) and we all will deal with them." Kumar said the MLA's statement was "prima facie inciting to commit a crime".
22:41 IST, December 2nd 2024
Task Force Formed For Development Council Of Southern Odisha: CM
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that his government has constituted a task force for the formation of a development council for the southern part of the state.
The proposed South Odisha Development Council will play an important role in the progress of the region, he said in the assembly through a statement.
“The proposed council will play an important role in the development of the southern part of Odisha. This will include all sections of the people and the region in the development process of the state,” the chief minister said.
He said the task force has been constituted to give proper opinions on how the proposed development council will be set up, which districts and blocks will be included in it and what will be its structure and functioning.
“The task force will submit its report within 30 days of its constitution. It has been constituted under the chairmanship of Nityanand Gond, Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development," he said in the written reply.
Several other ministers, MPs and MLAs are members of the panel.
Majhi said there are three ex-officio members.
The special secretary of the Planning and Coordination Department is its member convener, the chief minister said.
The ruling BJP, in its election manifesto, had announced the formation of a development council each for the southern region and northern part of the state.
Earlier, the state has a development council for the western region.
22:13 IST, December 2nd 2024
BJP District Presidents Back State Chief Vijayendra Following Dissidence
Amid dissent within a section of the party, BJP district unit presidents on Monday presented a united front, expressing support for state party president B Y Vijayendra.
This comes as Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and his supporters have taken a defiant stance against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra. The district unit chiefs convened at a private hotel to discuss their concerns, BJP sources said.
Members of the BJP state organisation committee also attended the meeting, they said.
"At a time when the state unit is preparing to challenge the Siddaramaiah government, such internal conflicts are harmful," a BJP leader told PTI.
The leader acknowledged the party's recent setbacks, including the loss of all three seats in the assembly by-polls. "Infighting and internal disputes are causing significant damage to the party," he said.
The district presidents plan to hold another meeting on Tuesday in the presence of BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, the leader said.
Meanwhile, Yatnal has embarked on a month-long anti-Waqf march from November 25 to December 25, which lacks approval from the state leadership. Despite being issued a show-cause notice, Yatnal has continued his march.
On Monday, he reiterated his criticism of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, accusing them of "surrendering to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar."
19:33 IST, December 2nd 2024
Delhi's air quality: AQI recorded in 'poor' category for 2 consecutive days
Delhi has received a respite from toxic air in the first two days of December as the city's AQI remained in the "poor" category on Monday, recording a reading of 280.
The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 280 at 4 pm, registering a slight improvement from 285 on Sunday.
The air quality shifted from "poor" to "very poor" on October 30, after which it intermittently remained in the "very poor" and "severe" categories.
On Sunday, for the first time in 32 days, the capital's AQI dipped below 300, aided by dry northwesterly winds and ample sunlight.
Of the 38 monitoring stations in the city, 12 recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category on Monday, while 25 recorded it in the "poor" category and one station reported "satisfactory" results, according to the Sameer app.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as "good", between 51 and 100 as "satisfactory", between 101 and 200 as "moderate", between 201 and 300 as "poor", between 301 and 400 as "very poor", and above 400 as "severe".
The primary pollutant on Monday was PM2.5, with levels recorded at 106 µg/m³ at 3 pm.
These fine particles pose significant health risks as these can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.
19:31 IST, December 2nd 2024
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on Dec 9
A Delhi court on Monday fixed December 9 for the recording of statements of two former police officials as witnesses in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.
Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh deferred the hearing after being informed that the witnesses were not in a position to depose on Monday.
The judge on November 23 summoned the witnesses -- Ravi Sharma and Dharam Chand.
"It is submitted by the public prosecutor for the CBI that the witnesses, who are present in the court, have stated to him that they are not in a position to depose today... As the witnesses are not being examined by the prosecution today, the matter stands adjourned," the judge said, posting the case on December 9.
Tytler appeared before the court in person.
The case is linked to the killings of three Sikhs at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in the national capital in 1984.
The judge on November 12 concluded recording the statement of Lakhvinder Kaur, the widow of Badal Singh who was killed by a mob at Gurudwara Pul Bangash during the riots.
The court framed charges of murder and other offences against Tytler on September 13.
19:30 IST, December 2nd 2024
UGC chairman bats for semester system in higher education institutions
University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday that higher education institutions should adopt the semester system instead of holding annual examinations for better evaluation of students and improving their learning process.
Considering the student learning process, those universities in the country should adopt the semester system where students are still evaluated through the annual examination system, he said.
"We want continuous assessment of students in higher education institutions. If you conduct exams just once a year, students do not get feedback to improve their learning process. Therefore, the semester system has been adopted globally," Kumar told reporters in Indore.
Students should also evaluated on the parameters such as examinations held between semesters, different exercises, participation in discussions, and homework assignments, he added.
The UGC chairman said at least 6,300 colleges and universities will benefit from the "One Nation, One Subscription" scheme, which he believes will strengthen the research structure in higher education institutions.
The Union cabinet recently approved the "One Nation, One Subscription" scheme to provide nationwide access to scholarly research articles and journal publications.
Kumar participated in the regional conference of autonomous colleges organised by UGC and Indore's Devi Ahilya University on the topic of "Implementation of New National Education Policy".
18:36 IST, December 2nd 2024
Jaishankar Expresses Confidence In Trump 2.0 Govt, Says India, US Economies Linked Closely
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar expressed confidence about India's relationship with the United States in the Trump 2.0 administration. Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit on Monday, Jaishankar stressed on the deepening strategic and economic ties between the two countries.
"The advent of the second Trump administration is a major consideration in business efforts," Jaishankar noted. Reflecting on past experiences, he added, "Different countries have their own experiences from the first administration and would presumably draw from that to approach the second."
18:35 IST, December 2nd 2024
MEA Condemns Breach at Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep regret over the breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala earlier today. In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA emphasized that diplomatic and consular properties must never be targeted under any circumstances.
“The incident earlier today at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances,” the statement read.
18:34 IST, December 2nd 2024
Sambhal Issue To Be Discussed In Parliament On Tuesday, Says SP MP
The Sambhal violence is set to be discussed in the Parliament on Tuesday. Dharmendra Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP, on Monday, confirmed the report saying that the Sambhal issue will be put up before the parliament on December 3. The SP MP made the announcement after the conclusion of the all-party meeting of floor leaders with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
17:26 IST, December 2nd 2024
Ajit Pawar Flies to Delhi Amid Buzz of Key Meeting with BJP Leaders
Outgoing Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar arrived at Mumbai airport to leave for Delhi where he will likely meet the top BJP leadership.
17:20 IST, December 2nd 2024
'No Voter Should be Excluded': SC Seeks EC Stand Over Enhanced Voter Limit
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Election Commission's response on a PIL challenging its decision to increase the maximum number of voters from 1,200 to 1,500 at every polling station, saying no elector should be excluded.
While asking the poll panel to clarify its stand, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said, "We are concerned. No voter should be excluded." The bench therefore directed senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the poll panel, to file a short affidavit explaining the rationale behind the decision to increase the number of voters per polling station.
"Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Election Commission, says on instruction that they will explain the position by way of a short affidavit. Let the affidavit be filed within a period of three weeks," said the bench.
Singh said the bench knew about the consistent allegations on EVMs, adding, "They will keep on coming. The polling has been happening like this since 2019 and political parties are being consulted before this in every constituency." The senior lawyer said polling stations could have multiple polling booths and political parties were consulted in each constituency when the total number of voters was raised per EVM.
16:11 IST, December 2nd 2024
PM Arrives in Balayogi Auditorium to Watch Sabarmati Report With All NDA MPs
PM Modi arrived in balayogi auditorium, to watch Sabarmati Report with all NDA MPs.
15:57 IST, December 2nd 2024
Kejriwal Alleges 'Jungle Raj' in Delhi, Slams BJP, Shah Over Rising Crime
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that there was a "Jungle Raj" in Delhi and people in the city had never witnessed such times of rise in crime.
Kejriwal met a family in Naraina whose two members were killed in a span of six months by the criminals. He said that a youth was recently stabbed to death despite complaining to the police fearing for his life from some local criminals. Six months ago, his younger brother was murdered, he told reporters.
"Delhi people never witnessed such times of chaos and Jungle Raj all around. Anybody can murder anybody. When it was known that those who killed one member of the family, could kill someone else, why was no action taken to stop them?" he asked.
Kejriwal urged the BJP and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide safety to Delhi people who were feeling unsafe.
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has been raising the issue of law and order situation in the city, attacking the BJP-led Centre and the Union Home minister.
Kejriwal said that the entire Naraina area knew about a gang of local criminals who terrorised the residents but police took no action against them.
"Three murders were committed in the city yesterday. The BJP and Shah have left the city at the mercy of goons and gangsters," he charged.
The BJP has hit back at Kejriwal saying he was raising the law and order issues by citing criminal incidents to deflect attention from the corruption and failures of the AAP government.
15:55 IST, December 2nd 2024
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: HC Raps CID for Taking Lightly Probe into Killing of Accused
The Bombay High Court on Monday came down heavily on the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) for taking "lightly" the probe into the killing of Badlapur school sexual assault case accused in a shootout.
Stressing the need for a fair investigation in all cases, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said the conduct of the CID in the present case raises doubt and a wrong inference that it does not want to provide all information to the magistrate conducting inquiry into the shootout.
The accused, Akshay Shinde (24), was arrested in August for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district. He was killed by police in a shootout on September 24.
The high court sarcastically remarked that cases are transferred from local police to the CID because of the latter's competence.
The HC was irked after noting certain loopholes in the probe and documents submitted to the magistrate who is conducting an inquiry into the accused's death.
14:46 IST, December 2nd 2024
Chennai Court Sentences BJP's H Raja To 6 Months In Prison For Comments On Periyar, Kanimozhi
A special court in Chennai on Monday sentenced BJP's H Raja to 6 months imprisonment and a fine for his derogatory speech against Periyar and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.
14:44 IST, December 2nd 2024
Farmers Protest Near Dalit Prerna Sthal After Denied Entry in Delhi | VIDEO
Several farmers under different organisations staged a protest near Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida as they were not allowed to enter Delhi.
14:32 IST, December 2nd 2024
BJP to Launch Campaign to Seek Public Feedback for Its Delhi Poll Manifesto
The BJP will launch a campaign to reach out to various sections of society from December 5 to seek feedback for its Delhi Assembly poll manifesto under the theme "Meri Delhi Mera Sankalp BJP", party MP Ramvir Bidhuri said on Monday.
At a press conference here, the South Delhi MP also released a phone number and the #bjpsankalp2025 hashtag, inviting suggestions for the party manifesto from people through social media.
14:30 IST, December 2nd 2024
Maha Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde Cancels All Meetings
Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Monday afternoon cancelled all his meetings. This comes a day after Devendra Fadnavis' name was finalised for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.
13:20 IST, December 2nd 2024
PM Modi Invites Putin for India Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov during a briefing said, "Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it’s our turn. We received Mr. Modi’s invitation and we will certainly consider it positively. We will figure out the tentative dates early next year.
12:34 IST, December 2nd 2024
Farmers Gather in Noida to Begin March Towards Delhi
Farmers, under the aegis of BKU (Bhartiya Kisan Union), gathered at the Maha Maya flyover in Noida to begin their march to Delhi.
A farmer said, "...The govt and the officials have the time to fulfil our demands...without that, we won't return to our homes... We have already told them our programs - if they won't announce something by the evening, we will announce our programs further..."
12:29 IST, December 2nd 2024
Winter Session: Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day, to Meet Again on Dec 3
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day and will meet again on December 3 at 11:00 am.
12:29 IST, December 2nd 2024
Winter Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned for the Day, to Meet Again on Dec 3
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day and will meet again on December 3 at 11:00 am.
11:49 IST, December 2nd 2024
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Visits Marakkanam to Witness Effects of Cyclone Fengal
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Marakkanam in Villupuram to witness the effects of cyclone 'Fengal' on Monday.
11:48 IST, December 2nd 2024
PM Modi to Watch 'The Sabarmati Report' Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the film 'The Sabarmati Report' today at 4 pm at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament.
11:48 IST, December 2nd 2024
Winter Session: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon amid sloganeering by opposition MPs.
11:08 IST, December 2nd 2024
Winter Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon amid sloganeering by opposition MPs.
11:09 IST, December 2nd 2024
Winter Session: Lok Sabha Proceedings Begin Amid Sloganeering by Oppn
The Lok Sabha proceedings in the Winter session of the parliament began amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
11:05 IST, December 2nd 2024
3 Women Killed After Bus Crashes into Divider in Tumakuru
At least three people were killed and several others were injured after a bus crashed into a divider on the Chikkanahalli flyover in Sira Taluk in Tumakuru, the police said.
The incident occurred during the wee hours of Monday. The three deceased have been identified as Shefali Singh, Urvi and Priyanka.
10:48 IST, December 2nd 2024
S Jaishankar to Brief Lok Sabha on India-China Border Truce
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday is expected to address and make a statement regarding the recent developments in India-China relations following the border disengagement agreement in the winter session of Lok Sabha
10:46 IST, December 2nd 2024
TMC Skips All Party Meeting Called by Congress
The Trinamool Congress on Monday skipped an all-party meeting called by Congress.
10:35 IST, December 2nd 2024
Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert for Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kannur Today
The IMD on Monday issued a 'red' alert for Kerala's Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts predicting extremely heavy rain.
09:36 IST, December 2nd 2024
Security Heightened in Noida Ahead of Farmers' March | VIDEO
Stepping up the security measure in Noida, police set up barricades as farmers are all set to begin marching towards Delhi starting today.
09:32 IST, December 2nd 2024
Massive Traffic Jams Hits Noida | WATCH
A massive traffic jam was seen at Chilla Border as farmers are all set to march towards Delhi today.
08:45 IST, December 2nd 2024
DMK's TR Baalu Seeks to Move Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha Over Tamil Nadu Rains
DMK parliamentary party leader T R Baalu seeks to move an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on Monday to discuss 'unprecedented' rainfall and heavy flooding that damaged standing crops and properties in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
08:43 IST, December 2nd 2024
Bengaluru Schools, Colleges Closed Today?
Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka are bracing for a spell of intense rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an 'orange' alert for the tech hub.
However, despite a rain alert, there has been no official announcement on whether the schools and colleges will be shut for the day.
08:43 IST, December 2nd 2024
8-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead in UP's Meerut
An eight-year-old girl was shot dead in Meerut as attackers, who were allegedly targeting her brother Sahil due to a two-year-old dispute, mistakenly shot her when she intervened, police said.
The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Kalindi village in Sardhana.
08:24 IST, December 2nd 2024
Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges Shut in Nilgiris as IMD Issues Alert
Amid heavy rains in the Nilgiris district, a holiday has been declared today for schools and colleges, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya said.
Furthermore, the IMD predicts light thunderstorms & lightning with light to moderate rain in the Nilgiris.
07:32 IST, December 2nd 2024
Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Red, Orange & Yellow Alerts for Several Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for four districts in Kerala on Monday, December 2, cautioning of isolated heavy rainfall in the state.
The four northern districts of Kerala, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are forecasted to experience extremely heavy rainfall.
Rainfall activity will increase, with light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations on December 2, followed by heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3," the weather department said.
Meanwhile, an orange alert" has been issued for the districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, while a "yellow alert" has been placed for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
07:29 IST, December 2nd 2024
Smog Engulfs Delhi-NCR as AQI Continues to be in 'Poor' Category
On Monday, December 02, a layer of smog engulfed the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in the 'poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
07:23 IST, December 2nd 2024
Farmers' Protest March from Delhi-NCR Today, Here's What They Are Demanding
A group of farmers is set to march towards Delhi on Monday, December 02. Sukhbir Khalifa, leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), confirmed the farmers' plans, stating that they are ready to march towards Delhi.
The protest march comes ahead of the scheduled protest march to Delhi by other farmer organisations, including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), from December 6.
Khalifa said, “Tomorrow, on December 2, we will begin our journey from beneath the Mahamaya flyover at 12 pm, where we will gather and demand compensation and benefits according to the new laws.”
The key demands of the farmers, who will commence a protest march towards Delhi from Haryana and Punjab, include compensation demands, benefits under the new agricultural laws, and a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP).
07:09 IST, December 2nd 2024
Big Mahayuti Meeting Today as Shinde Returns to Mumbai
According to reports, the Mahayuti alliance might meet today to formulate a power-sharing pact in Maharashtra as caretaker CM Eknath Shinde returned from his hometown in Satara.
