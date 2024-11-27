Lost and Found: UP Man Kidnapped at 7 Returns to Family After 30 Years

Ghaziabad: A seven-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh over 30 years ago has finally returned home. Now 37, Raju recalled being abducted while he and his sister were on their way home from school. He went missing on 8 September 1993, and despite a police report being filed, he was never found, and the case went unresolved.

Raju revealed that after the abduction, his captors took him to Rajasthan, where he lived for all these years. During his time in Rajasthan, he was subjected to regular beatings and forced to work, receiving only one roti in return. At night, he was tied up to prevent him from escaping.

After years of suffering, Raju finally managed to break free. He managed to hitch a ride on a truck heading for Delhi, though he had forgotten the area where he lived and the names of his parents.

Upon reaching Delhi, Raju visited several police stations but could not find any help. Five days ago, he arrived at the Khoda police station in Ghaziaba were cops offered him support, providing him with shoes, food, and water. They also shared his details through the media and social media.

Soon after, Raju’s uncle contacted the police, and his family came to reunite with him. Senior police officer Rajnish Upadhyay confirmed Raju's account of his arrival at the police station, and an investigation is now underway.

"I feel so good now," Raju said, speaking to reporters while sitting at a Hanuman temple near the police station. "I thank Lord Hanuman. For days, I prayed for him to reunite me with my family."