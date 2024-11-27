Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Lost and Found: UP Man Kidnapped at 7 Returns to Family After 30 Years

Published 22:13 IST, November 27th 2024

Lost and Found: UP Man Kidnapped at 7 Returns to Family After 30 Years

Raju revealed that after the abduction, his captors took him to Rajasthan, where he lived for all these years.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Now 37, Raju recalled being abducted while he and his sister were on their way home from school | Image: Screengrab

Ghaziabad: A seven-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh over 30 years ago has finally returned home.  Now 37, Raju recalled being abducted while he and his sister were on their way home from school. He went missing on 8 September 1993, and despite a police report being filed, he was never found, and the case went unresolved.

Raju revealed that after the abduction, his captors took him to Rajasthan, where he lived for all these years. During his time in Rajasthan, he was subjected to regular beatings and forced to work, receiving only one roti in return. At night, he was tied up to prevent him from escaping.

After years of suffering, Raju finally managed to break free. He managed to hitch a ride on a truck heading for Delhi, though he had forgotten the area where he lived and the names of his parents.

Upon reaching Delhi, Raju visited several police stations but could not find any help. Five days ago, he arrived at the Khoda police station in Ghaziaba were cops offered him support, providing him with shoes, food, and water. They also shared his details through the media and social media.

Soon after, Raju’s uncle contacted the police, and his family came to reunite with him. Senior police officer Rajnish Upadhyay confirmed Raju's account of his arrival at the police station, and an investigation is now underway.

"I feel so good now," Raju said, speaking to reporters while sitting at a Hanuman temple near the police station. "I thank Lord Hanuman. For days, I prayed for him to reunite me with my family." 

Raju also mentioned that the younger daughter of the person who had held him captive encouraged him to pray to Lord Hanuman, which gave him the strength to escape and search for his family.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:13 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.