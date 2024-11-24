Ludhiana Shocker: Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Husband Accused of Murder

Ludhiana: In a shocking turn of events, the family of a married woman were informed by her husband that she has collapsed due to low blood pressure but on reaching, they found her to be dead. The family has held the deceased's husband and in-laws responsible for their daughter's murder.

Ludhiana Shocker: Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

A woman living in the Jawahar Nagar area of Ludhiana was found dead on Saturday, under mysterious conditions. The woman, who was married for twenty years and had three children, was living with her husband. The deceased's husband has alleged that he was informed by his brother-in-law that the victim had collapsed due to to low blood pressure.

Family Suspects Murder, Accuses Husband and His Parents

On reaching her house, they found her dead and that too with strangulation marks on her neck. The woman's family suspected a murder and immediately informed the police. The family has accused the woman's husband and his parents of murder.

According to the deceased's brother, his sister and her husband were not on very good terms and they even had a fight a few months ago which was solved by the woman's family. He has also alleged that his sister was being harassed by her husband for the past few days.