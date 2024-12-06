Madhya Pradesh Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 2 Minor Boys, Dies By Suicide In Damoh

Damoh: In a shocking incident, in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh , a 15-year-old girl took her own life after being gang-raped by two minor boys. According to a police official, the girl's father had attempted to settle the matter with the families of the accused, but the girl, who believed that the incident had become public, died by suicide by hanging herself in her house.

Following the incident, the Damoh police have taken swift action, booking two persons after the girl's parents filed a complaint. Inspector Sudhir Vengi confirmed that an investigation is underway.

"The girl hanged herself in her house on Thursday night hours after her father sent her brother to the houses of the two accused to bring them and their families to his place to sort out the case mutually. The girl's family feared her reputation would be harmed if people got to know of the gangrape," Vengi said.

The father believed the accused had videoed the incident to blackmail her and to make it public in case she or her kin approached police, the official said.

"When a visitor reached the girl's home and her father sent her brother to the houses of the two accused, she felt the incident had become public. Distressed, she hanged herself. She was gang-raped while going to school on Monday. She later told her mother about the incident. Her mother told her father on Thursday," Vengi informed.