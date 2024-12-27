Published 18:53 IST, December 27th 2024
Madras High Court Rebukes Tamil Nadu Police Over Leak of Sexual Assault Victim's Identity
The Madras High Court, on Friday, pulled up the Tamil Nadu police for leaking the identity of the sexual assault victim of Anna University.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Madras High Court Rebukes Tamil Nadu Police Over Leak of Sexual Assault Victim's Identity | Image: ANI
Updated 18:53 IST, December 27th 2024