  • Maha CM Fadnavis, Deputies Shinde, Pawar Take Oath as Assembly Members; Speaker's Election on Dec 9

Published 12:10 IST, December 7th 2024

Maha CM Fadnavis, Deputies Shinde, Pawar Take Oath as Assembly Members; Speaker's Election on Dec 9

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also took oath as members of the Maharashtra assembly.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maha CM Fadnavis, Deputies Shinde, Pawar Take Oath as Assembly Members; Speaker's Election on Dec 9 | Image: PTI

Mumbai: The newly-constituted 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly commenced its three-day special session on Saturday, where the elected MLAs are being administered the oath of office.  

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took their oaths as members of the Assembly on the first day. The proceedings, which began at 11 am, saw pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administering the oath to the three leaders.  

Kalidas Takes Charge as Pro-tem Speaker

Senior BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar, a nine-time MLA from Wadala in Mumbai, was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker on Friday. Appointed by Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Kolambkar is tasked with overseeing the oath-taking of the remaining 287 MLAs. His role as pro-tem Speaker stems from his seniority in the House.  

Speaker Election and Trust Vote Ahead  

The election for the Assembly Speaker is scheduled for December 9, followed by a trust vote for the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. The session will also include the governor's address to a joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.  

Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps Assembly Polls  

The November 20 assembly elections saw the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and a faction of the NCP, secure a decisive victory, bagging 230 out of 288 seats. The results, declared on November 23, paved the way for the return of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister for a third term.  

The new government, which was sworn in on December 5, features Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Ministers, reflecting the alliance's collaborative leadership approach.  

(With Inputs from PTI)

 

Updated 12:10 IST, December 7th 2024

