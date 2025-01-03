Maha Kumbh 2025: Fire Fighting Robots, ATVs -State Fire Department Uses Tech to Ensure Fire Safety at Mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Preparations for the Maha Kumbh, which is scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, are in full swing and rehearsals for ritualistic festivities such as special Ganga Aarti is being undertaken at Triveni Sangan (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati).

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

The district administration has inaugurated new fire stations ahead of the Maha Kumbh celebrations, where at least 365 vehicles have been deployed to ensure quick response in case of fire. Moreover, the officials have been asked to carry out awareness campaigns and mock drills so that commoners don't panic in case of a small fire incident.

ADG Fire Padmaja Chauhan said that the officials tasked to spread awareness will also teach the people to handle such fire incidents. "We have informed the officers to go to the tents, spread awareness and carry out mock drills. If there is any small fire incident, people should not panic. The officers will also teach the people how to handle such fire," she added.

This time, for Maha Kumbh, the administration has opted for technological tools along with the deployment of personnel to ensure the safety of the devotees.

ADG (Fire Department) Chauhan informed that the administration has increased the manpower and has deployed Quick Response Vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) that can run on any kind of terrain, firefighting robots and fire mist bikes.

"We have increased the manpower. 365 vehicles have been deployed, including Quick Fire Response Vehicles, ATVs, firefighting robots and bikes, a lot of new technology has been introduced," she added.

The administration was also bringing in firefighting boats, which will be ready to be deployed in a week, Chauhan said, adding that the boats will use water from the river to douse the blaze.

"Firefighting boats have been introduced and are expected to reach here within a week. In case of fire in restaurants and platoon bridges, these boats will be used to douse the fire. The boats will use water directly from the river in case of a fire in tents or the houseboats," the ADG Fire said.

Meanwhile, taking a digital leap, the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has launched an innovative initiative to simplify the ticketing process through modern technology.

During the Maha kumbh, dedicated railway personnel from the Commercial Department will be deployed at Prayagraj Junction and other key locations. These personnel will be easily identifiable by their green jackets, which will feature a QR code printed on the back.

Pilgrims can simply scan this QR code using their mobile phones to download the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app. This app allows travellers to book unreserved tickets without standing in long queues.

This groundbreaking initiative is set to reduce crowding at railway stations, enabling pilgrims to purchase tickets seamlessly. With digital payment options integrated into the process, it promises to save time and deliver a hassle-free experience for the millions of devotees expected to attend the Mahakumbh.

Railway staff wearing green jackets will be stationed not just at railway platforms but also at other important locations to assist pilgrims with ticket bookings and provide necessary guidance. Scanning the QR code will lead passengers directly to the UTS app, where they can explore additional features and services alongside ticket bookings.

This move by North Central Railway aligns with the vision of Digital India, offering technological convenience to pilgrims and enhancing their experience at the world's largest spiritual gathering. The innovative ticketing system is expected to make Mahakumbh 2025 not only divine and grand but also digitally empowered, ensuring comfort and efficiency for all attendees.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

