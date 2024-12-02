Maha Kumbh Area in Prayagraj Declared Separate District Ahead of Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj: Preparations for the Maha Kumbh-2025 are in full swing in Prayagraj. In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj as a separate district. This new district will be known as 'Maha Kumbh Mela Janpad'.

The formation of this district is made to streamline the management and administration of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, ensuring smooth operations for the grand religious event scheduled for January 2025.

The Maha Kumbh Mela Janpad will include the Prayagraj tehsils of Sadar, Sohraw, Phoolpur, and Karachhna. The entire Parade area and 67 villages from these four tehsils will be added to the new district. The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj will be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

With this, Uttar Pradesh will now have 76 districts, up from 75.

The following areas have been included in the Maha Kumbh Mela Janpad:

Tehsil Sadar: Kuraishipur Uparhar, Kuraishipur Kachar, Keetganj Uparhar, Keetganj Kachar, Barahi Patti Kachar, Brahman Patti Kachar, Mustafabad Munaksma Kachar, Mustafabad Munaksma Uparhar, Ali Patti-Baski Uparhar-Baski Kachar, Allapur Baski Kachar, Baghauda Jahuruddin-Karanpur Baghauda, Balan Chakshere Khan Kachar, Shadiyabad Uparhar, Shadiyabad Kachar, Chandpur Salori Uparhar, Chandpur Salori Kachar, Govindpur Uparhar, Patti Chilla Uparhar, Patti Chilla Kachar, Arazi Baroodkhana Uparhar, Arazi Baroodkhana Kachar.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh on December 13 to review the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, to inaugurate major development works, etc.

"I, Ravindra Kumar Mandad, District Magistrate, in continuation of the instructions given in the Government's letter dated November 25, 2024, exercising the powers conferred under Section 2 (th) of the Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj Mela Authority, Prayagraj Act, 2017, hereby issue a notification to declare Mahakumbh Mela District for the organisation of Mahakumbh 2025," said the official government order.

The order further stated, "The boundary of the Mahakumbh Mela District will be as follows. The area of the revenue villages and the entire parade area described in Annexure-I will be included in the Mahakumbh Mela District/Mela Area."

"In the Maha Kumbh Mela district/Mela area, the Mela Adhikari, Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, will have the powers of Executive Magistrate, District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate under Section-14 (1) and other relevant sections of the Indian Civil Defense Code, 2023 and all the powers of the District Magistrate under the said Code or any other law currently in force and will have the right to exercise all the powers of the Collector in all categories of cases and to perform all the functions of the Collector under Section-12 and other relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006 (as amended by the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code (Amendment) Act, 2016 (U.P. Act No. 4, 2016)) by appointing an Additional Collector in the said district. This order will come into force with immediate effect," the order read further.