  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mahakumbh 2025: Class 11 Student from Bihar Threatens to Bomb Mela, Arrested

Published 13:22 IST, January 6th 2025

Mahakumbh 2025: Class 11 Student from Bihar Threatens to Bomb Mela, Arrested

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A student of class 11, hailing from Bihar has been arrested for threatening to bomb the Kumbh Mela starting on January 13.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maha Kumbh 2025: Class 11 student arrested for issuing bomb threat | Image: ANI

Mahakumbh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Police has detained a Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia district for allegedly threatening to bomb the Maha Kumbh Mela starting January 13 in Prayagraj, officials said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh), Rajesh Dwivedi, said the 17-year-old student, who was brought to Prayagraj on Sunday for questioning, has been sent to a remand home.

The accused allegedly created a fake Instagram profile in the name of one his classmates to settle a score, and posted provocative content from it, including a threat to kill 1,000 devotees at the Maha Kumbh, the SSP said.

Police took up the probe after filing a case at the Mela Kotwali police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

