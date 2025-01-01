Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mahant Ravindra Puri Says No To Non-Hindus Shops At Mahakumbh, Says ‘They Will Urinate’

Published 16:12 IST, January 1st 2025

Mahant Ravindra Puri Says No To Non-Hindus Shops At Mahakumbh, Says ‘They Will Urinate’

Chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad said non-Hindus should be prohibited from setting up shops at the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahant Ravindra Puri Says No To Non-Hindus Shops At Mahakumbh, Says ‘They Will Urinate’ | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Modi’s call for unity and brotherhood across the country, Mahant Ravindra Puri, the chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, made controversial remarks, stating that non-Hindus should be prohibited from setting up shops at the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. 

While speaking to a news agency he said, "Tea stalls, juice counters, and flower shops should not be allotted to non-Hindus. If they are allowed to operate these stalls, it could lead to inappropriate behavior, like spitting or urinating, and our Naga saints may be compelled to take action." 

Puri further said that such incidents would send a negative message globally. "Our fair must remain beautiful, clean, grand, divine, and peaceful. To preserve the event's safety and sanctity, it is crucial to keep non-Hindus away," he added.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:12 IST, January 1st 2025

Recommended

11 Maoists Surrender Before Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police HQs | LIVE
India News
Police Refusing To Share Video: Puneet Khurana’s Sister's Big Revelation
India News
10 Dead, 30 Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Crowd in New Orleans
World News
TMKOC Fame Jheel Mehta Ties The Knot With Aditya Dube, First Video Out
Entertainment News
India, Pakistan Conduct Annual Exchange of List of Nuclear Installations
India News
Cabinet's First New Year Decision Puts Farmers First: PM Modi
India News
Hyderabad Toofans Bag Bonus Point With Shootout Win Vs Delhi SG Pipers
SportFit
Shoot For Nani Starrer HIT 3 Halted As Crew Member Dies On Set
Entertainment News
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Rose in December 2024: All You Need to Know
Automobile
Alex Carey Provides Massive Update On Mitchell Starc's Rib Injury
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.