Mahant Ravindra Puri Says No To Non-Hindus Shops At Mahakumbh, Says ‘They Will Urinate’
Chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad said non-Hindus should be prohibited from setting up shops at the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Modi’s call for unity and brotherhood across the country, Mahant Ravindra Puri, the chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, made controversial remarks, stating that non-Hindus should be prohibited from setting up shops at the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
While speaking to a news agency he said, "Tea stalls, juice counters, and flower shops should not be allotted to non-Hindus. If they are allowed to operate these stalls, it could lead to inappropriate behavior, like spitting or urinating, and our Naga saints may be compelled to take action."
Puri further said that such incidents would send a negative message globally. "Our fair must remain beautiful, clean, grand, divine, and peaceful. To preserve the event's safety and sanctity, it is crucial to keep non-Hindus away," he added.
