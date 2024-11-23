Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:56 IST, November 23rd 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 21 Women Among 288 Winning Candidates

As many as 21 women candidates emerged winner in the elections to the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly on Saturday, and only one of them is from the Opposition.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra assembly polls: 21 women among 288 winning candidates | Image: PTI

Mumbai: As many as 21 women candidates emerged winner in the elections to the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly on Saturday, and only one of them is from the Opposition.

The BJP accounted for the highest number of winning women candidates at 14, including ten candidates who were re-elected: Shweta Mahale (Chikli constituency), Meghana Bordikar (Jintur), Devyani Farande (Nashik central), Seema Hiray (Nashik West), Manda Mhatre (Belapur), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), Monica Rajale (Shevgaon) and Namita Mundada (Kaij).

The four new women MLAs of the BJP are Shreejaya Chavan (Bhokar), Sulabha Gaikwad (Kalyan East), Sneha Pandit (Vasai), and Anuradha Chavan (Fulambari).

Manjula Gavit (Sakri) and Sanjana Jadhav (Kannad) were elected on Shiv Sena tickets.

Sulbha Khodke (Amravati), Saroj Ahire (Deolali), Sana Malik (Anushaktinagar) and Aditi Tatkare (Shrivardhan) won on NCP tickets.

Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad (Dhavari) will be the lone woman MLA on the Opposition's side. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:56 IST, November 23rd 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.