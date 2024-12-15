Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Highlights: BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena Join Forces For Mahayuti 2.0

Published 16:18 IST, December 15th 2024

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion | Image: PTI

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: The oath-taking ceremony of the Maharashtra Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis concluded on Sunday, with 39 Mahayuti MLAs taking oath as new ministers. 

The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government took place on Sunday, December 15, with the induction of new ministers from the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

As many as 39 ministers from Mahayuti ( BJP , Shiv Sena and NCP) took oath at a grand ceremony in Nagpur on Sunday. 

The oath ceremony comes nearly 10 days after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as his deputies.

The council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members, including the chief minister.

Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar Resigns

Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar from Bhandara Maharashtra resigns from the post of Deputy Leader.

Mahayut 2.0 Oath Taking

  • Chandrasekhar Bawankule BJP
  • Pankaja Munde BJP
  • Ashish Selar  BJP
  • Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil BJP
  • Hasan Mushrif NCP
  • Chandrakant Patil BJP
  • Girish Mahajan BJP
  • Gulabrao Patil Shiv Sena
  • Ganesh Naik BJP
  • Dada Bhuse Shiv Sena
  • Sanjay Rathod Shiv Sena
  • Dhananjay Munde NCP
  • Mangal Prabhat Lodha BJP
  • Uday Samant Shiv Sena
  • Jaikumar Rawal BJP
  • Atul Save BJP
  • Ashok Uike BJP
  • Shambhuraj Desai Shiv Sena
  • Dattatreya Bharne NCP
  • Aditi Tatkare NCP
  • Shivendrasinh Bhosle BJP
  • Manikrao Kokate NCP
  • Jaikumar Gore BJP
  • Narhari Zirwal NCP
  • Sanjay Sawkare BJP
  • Sanjay Shirsat Shiv Sena
  • Pratap Sarnaik Shiv Sena
  • Bharat Gogavale Shiv Sena
  • Makarand Jadhav-Patil NCP
  • Nitesh Rane BJP
  • Akash Phundkar BJP
  • Babasaheb Patil NCP
  • Prakash Abitkar Shiv Sena
  • Madhuri Misal BJP
  • Ashish Jaiswal Shiv Sena
  • Pankaj Bhoyar BJP
  • Meghana Bordikar BJP
  • Indraneel Naik NCP
  • Yogesh Kadam Shiv Sena

19 BJP MLAs to Take Oath

Pankaja Munde

Meghna Bordikar

Madhuri Misal

Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Nitesh Rane

Shivendra Raje Bhosle

Chandrakant Patil

Pankaj Bhoir

Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Girish Mahajan

Jayakumar Rawal

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Ganesh Naik

Atul Save

Aakash Fundkar

Ashok Uike

Jayakumar More

Sanjay Savkare

Ashish Shelar

Girish Mahajan to Take Oath
BJP MLA Girish Mahajan mentioned that he has been selected as minister.

12 MLAs from Shiv Sena to take oath   

The Mahayuti won 230 out of 288 seats in the state. The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar's NCP getting 41.

Shiv Sena MLA Bharatshet Gogawale today said that the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 4 pm today. Twelve MLAs from his party including himself will take oath as ministers of which seven are new faces, he said.

"Oath ceremony will take place at 4 pm today. So, we have all come to Nagpur. Seven people are new (who will take oath as ministers) and 5 are being repeated," Gogawale told ANI.

Maha Vikas Aghadi to Boycott the Tea Party 

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi will boycott the tea party to be hosted by the Maharashtra government on the eve of the state legislature's winter session here on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Danve said though the opposition's strength in the assembly may be less, it will, with its full force, take on the government on various issues, including those pertaining to farmers.

The six-day duration of the winter session was too short, the leader of opposition in the state legislative council added.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also demanded extension of the session.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP head Ajit Pawar as his deputies at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 5.

In the November 20 assembly polls, the Mahayuti swept to power, winning 230 out of 288 seats in the state. The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Pawar's NCP getting 41.

The MVA comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) performed disastrously, winning only 46 seats.

The cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government would take place here on Sunday.

Updated 03:02 IST, December 16th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Ajit Pawar BJP Congress Maharashtra

