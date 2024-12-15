Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Highlights: BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena Join Forces For Mahayuti 2.0

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: The oath-taking ceremony of the Maharashtra Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis concluded on Sunday, with 39 Mahayuti MLAs taking oath as new ministers.

The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government took place on Sunday, December 15, with the induction of new ministers from the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

As many as 39 ministers from Mahayuti ( BJP , Shiv Sena and NCP) took oath at a grand ceremony in Nagpur on Sunday.

The oath ceremony comes nearly 10 days after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as his deputies.

The council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members, including the chief minister.

Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar Resigns

Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar from Bhandara Maharashtra resigns from the post of Deputy Leader.

Mahayut 2.0 Oath Taking

Chandrasekhar Bawankule BJP

Pankaja Munde BJP

Ashish Selar BJP

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil BJP

Hasan Mushrif NCP

Chandrakant Patil BJP

Girish Mahajan BJP

Gulabrao Patil Shiv Sena

Ganesh Naik BJP

Dada Bhuse Shiv Sena

Sanjay Rathod Shiv Sena

Dhananjay Munde NCP

Mangal Prabhat Lodha BJP

Uday Samant Shiv Sena

Jaikumar Rawal BJP

Atul Save BJP

Ashok Uike BJP

Shambhuraj Desai Shiv Sena

Dattatreya Bharne NCP

Aditi Tatkare NCP

Shivendrasinh Bhosle BJP

Manikrao Kokate NCP

Jaikumar Gore BJP

Narhari Zirwal NCP

Sanjay Sawkare BJP

Sanjay Shirsat Shiv Sena

Pratap Sarnaik Shiv Sena

Bharat Gogavale Shiv Sena

Makarand Jadhav-Patil NCP

Nitesh Rane BJP

Akash Phundkar BJP

Babasaheb Patil NCP

Prakash Abitkar Shiv Sena

Madhuri Misal BJP

Ashish Jaiswal Shiv Sena

Pankaj Bhoyar BJP

Meghana Bordikar BJP

Indraneel Naik NCP

Yogesh Kadam Shiv Sena

Girish Mahajan to Take Oath

BJP MLA Girish Mahajan mentioned that he has been selected as minister.

12 MLAs from Shiv Sena to take oath

The Mahayuti won 230 out of 288 seats in the state. The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar's NCP getting 41.

Shiv Sena MLA Bharatshet Gogawale today said that the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 4 pm today. Twelve MLAs from his party including himself will take oath as ministers of which seven are new faces, he said.

"Oath ceremony will take place at 4 pm today. So, we have all come to Nagpur. Seven people are new (who will take oath as ministers) and 5 are being repeated," Gogawale told ANI.

Maha Vikas Aghadi to Boycott the Tea Party

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi will boycott the tea party to be hosted by the Maharashtra government on the eve of the state legislature's winter session here on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Danve said though the opposition's strength in the assembly may be less, it will, with its full force, take on the government on various issues, including those pertaining to farmers.

The six-day duration of the winter session was too short, the leader of opposition in the state legislative council added.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also demanded extension of the session.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP head Ajit Pawar as his deputies at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 5.

The MVA comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) performed disastrously, winning only 46 seats.