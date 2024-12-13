Search icon
  • Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion On Dec 15, 30 Ministers To Take Oath: Sources

Published 19:29 IST, December 13th 2024

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion On Dec 15, 30 Ministers To Take Oath: Sources

Cabinet expansion of Maharashtra govt on Dec 15; about 30 ministers likely to take oath at function in Nagpur: sources. PTI MR KRK

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar at the swearing in ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy CMs. | File photo | Image: PTI

Mumbai: The cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government would take place on December 15 with the new ministers taking the oath of office at a ceremony in Nagpur, official sources said on Friday. About 30 ministers would take oath, a senior BJP leader said.

The week-long winter session of the state legislature is slated to begin in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital, from December 16.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as his deputies at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 5.

The council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members including the chief minister.

