Published 06:57 IST, December 4th 2024
Mahayuti 2.0: Eknath Shinde Accepts Maha Deputy CM Post, Meets Fadnavis at Varsha Bungalow
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that he will be taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister tomorrow after the Mahayuti alliance registered a thumping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Fadnavis announced Ajit Pawar’s name as Maharashtra Deputy CM and said he hopes Eknath Shinde will be part of the government. Addressing the presser, Eknath Shinde once again reiterated that BJP has full support of Shiv Sena and dismissed all the rumours around that he was upset. Mahayuti have submitted letters to the Governor recommending Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM post. Swearing-in is set for tomorrow at 5:30 pm.
PM Modi, BJP ruled CMs and party’s top leadership will attend the grand event.
00:10 IST, December 5th 2024
Rajasthan govt introduces nine policies ahead of Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday introduced nine new policies ahead of next week's Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said these new policies would not only attract investment but provide employment opportunities to lakhs of youngsters.
According to a statement, Sharma released policies for MSME; export promotion; One District, One Product; new tourism unit; integrated clean energy; and Rajasthan M-Sand, among others.
Innovations and new experiments have been incorporated in these policies to ensure economic progress, prosperity and employment generation, Sharma said.
23:22 IST, December 4th 2024
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Interference in Court Investigation
"Rahul Gandhi is now the LoP, yet he doesn't seem to understand why he shouldn't intervene in an ongoing court investigation. Why he wants to go there and add fuel to the fire? I believe that when an investigation is underway, it should not be disrupted. The INDI alliance leaders must understand that the truth will only come out through proper investigation," says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was stopped at the Ghazipur border earlier today from visiting Sambhal.
22:59 IST, December 4th 2024
India and Kuwait to Form Joint Commission to Boost Cooperation
India and Kuwait on Wednesday decided to set up a joint commission for cooperation (JCC) at the foreign ministers' level, which will act as an umbrella mechanism to comprehensively review and monitor the entire gamut of bilateral ties, officials said.
The decision was taken at a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Kuwaiti counterpart Abudullah Ali Al Yahya, who arrived here on Tuesday as part of his first official visit to India.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two ministers reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Kuwait ties in diverse areas, including trade, investment, energy, food security and people-to-people ties.
22:37 IST, December 4th 2024
CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Rioters in Sambhal
During the review meeting on law and order in the state, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "No one should be allowed to spread anarchy in Sambhal or any other district. Not even a single rioter from Sambhal should be spared."
22:20 IST, December 4th 2024
Massive Protest Held in Jaipur Over Atrocities Against Minorities in Bangladesh
A massive protest was held at Jaipur's Badi Chaupar earlier today over the atrocities against Hindus, other minorities in Bangladesh.
22:19 IST, December 4th 2024
J'khand HC exempts Soren from personal appearance in court in 'money laundering' case
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday exempted Chief Minister Hemant Soren from personal appearance before the MP/MLA court in Ranchi in a case related to disobeying summonses by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The court of Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary, while hearing a petition filed by Soren, ordered that he be exempted from appearing before the judicial magistrate till the next date of hearing.
The case will be heard again on December 16 and till then, Soren was exempted from personally appearing before the MP/MLA court.
21:35 IST, December 4th 2024
Jaishankar and Kuwait counterpart sign MoUs after their bilateral meeting in Delhi
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Kuwait counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya sign MoUs after their bilateral meeting in Delhi.
21:21 IST, December 4th 2024
Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Kejriwal for Diverting Attention from Punjab Law and Order Issue
On Arvind Kejriwal's statement, BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "...Kejriwal has probably tried to divert attention from these serious and grave allegations being levelled against his party by making baseless and unfounded allegations in his usual style. Today, the attack on former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in the holy Golden Temple in Punjab is presenting a new example of the collapse of law and order under the rule of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and the entire country is shocked by this incident. But probably to divert attention from that, Kejriwal is talking about drugs. I want to tell him clearly that this is true that in the last 10 years, during the rule of our government, drugs worth Rs 28,000 crores have been seized. During the 10-year rule of your ally and partner in the INDI alliance, the Congress party, when the drug trade was spread from Mumbai to Punjab, only drugs worth Rs 768 crores were seized. Is this not an issue for the country to understand? We have been so vigilant and cautious that not only at the ports but also by going a hundred kilometres inside the deep sea, thousands of kilos of drugs have been seized. Kejriwal, who has mocked the honour of our soldiers by raising many baseless questions from surgical strike to Balakot, is he not mocking our Coast Guard forces and their personnel, who are fighting against this drug mafia with alertness and seriousness..."
20:53 IST, December 4th 2024
BJP's BY Vijayendra Leads Protest in Kalaburagi Against Waqf Board
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra led a protest march from Nagareshwar school to Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi with the slogan 'Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku' against the Waqf Board.
20:36 IST, December 4th 2024
Terrorists Shoot Army Jawan in Pulwama, Condition Stable
Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorists opened fire on an army jawan in the Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama. The jawan was on leave and had come home. He was shot in the leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable. The area has been cordoned off by security forces: Official sources
20:14 IST, December 4th 2024
Indian Foreign Secretary likely to visit Bangladesh
Indian Foreign Secretary likely to visit Bangladesh next week amid violence against Hindus.
20:00 IST, December 4th 2024
BJP's Virendra Sachdeva Blames Kejriwal for Nurturing AAP MLA Naresh Balyan
"Naresh Balyan's arrest under MCOCA directly shows that the MLA is involved in organised crime. Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for nurturing such individuals," says Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's arrest in a MCOCA case.
19:40 IST, December 4th 2024
Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas to be observed on December 6
The 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, will be observed at Prerna Sthal of Parliament House Complex on Friday.
Organised by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event will pay tribute to the chief architect of the Constitution, a statement said.
The commemoration event will begin with floral tributes by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, and other dignitaries in the morning.
19:19 IST, December 4th 2024
Union Ministers Meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament
"Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji, Hon’ble Leader of the House (Rajya Sabha) and Hon'ble Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers; Shri Piyush Goyal Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry; Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minority Affairs, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Shri Jayant Chaudhary Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State for Education, called on Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at his chamber in Parliament House today," posts
19:06 IST, December 4th 2024
MP Dr Byreddy Shabari Requests Inclusion of Beda Budaga Jangam Caste in SC List
Member of Parliament from Nandyal constituency, Dr Byreddy Shabari writes to Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar requesting to include Beda Budaga Jangam caste in Scheduled Caste List
18:50 IST, December 4th 2024
Assam Minister Hazarika Challenges Congress to Accept Beef Ban or Move to Pakistan
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika tweets, "I challenge Assam Congress to welcome the beef ban or go and settle in Pakistan."
18:37 IST, December 4th 2024
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Bans Beef in Restaurants, Hotels, and Public Places
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "...In Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel and also it will not be served in any public function or public place, so from today we have completely decided to stop the consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and public places. Earlier our decision was to stop eating beef near temples but now we have expanded it to the entire state that you will not be able to eat it in any community place, public place, hotel or restaurant..."
18:24 IST, December 4th 2024
Eknath Shinde to take oath tomorrow as Maharashtra's Deputy CM
Eknath Shinde to take oath tomorrow as Maharashtra's Deputy CM along with Ajit Pawar, in the new government: Shiv Sena Sources
18:05 IST, December 4th 2024
ISKCON Locals in Jabalpur Protest in City Over Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh
Jabalpur: Locals associated with ISKCON took out a protest march in the city earlier today over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, seeking action by the central government.
17:46 IST, December 4th 2024
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Visits Stalls at Saras Food Festival in Delhi
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits various stalls at Saras Food Festival in Delhi. He savours tea at a food stall of Assam state
17:11 IST, December 4th 2024
Congress is Responsible for Communal Riots, Defends Sambhal Visit Ban, says Pralhad Joshi
There is nothing to hide, the administration there must have taken the decision because of the law and situation there. Who did they allow (to visit such areas) when they were in power? If communal riots have happened, then it was during the Congress rule," says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi stopped from visiting violence-hit Sambhal.
16:49 IST, December 4th 2024
NDA meeting at CR Patil's residence in Delhi
NDA meeting at CR Patil's residence in Delhi.
All NDA MP's to be present in the meeting.
16:36 IST, December 4th 2024
Over 4,000 cops on duty for Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony in Mumbai
More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra’s new chief minister scheduled here on Thursday evening, officials said.
The oath ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party’s leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the chief minister for a third time.
16:14 IST, December 4th 2024
Mahayuti Leaders Display Victory Sign After Claiming Maharashtra Govt
Mahayuti leaders show victory sign after staking claim to form the government in the state
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as CM of Maharashtra tomorrow, 5th December
16:09 IST, December 4th 2024
Shinde, Pawar Exchange Witty Remarks on Deputy CM Oath Timing
When asked if he and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "Wait till evening..."
Replying to Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar says, "Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait."
Replying to NCP chief Pawar, Shinde says, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening."
16:02 IST, December 4th 2024
Eknath Shinde Hails 2.5 Years of Mahayuti Govt, Calls Achievements Historic
Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "I am very happy with the completion of two and a half years. The work done by our government, the Mahayuti government, the three of us and our team in the last 2.5 years is remarkable. It will be written in golden letters in history. We are happy that we took such big decisions..."
15:54 IST, December 4th 2024
Ajit Pawar Commits to Delivering on Government Promises
"...We will give our best to run the government in the state. Activities related to the party will be handled by (BJP chief) Chandrashekhar Bawankule and NCP's Sunil Tatkare...", said Ajit Pawar
15:30 IST, December 4th 2024
ISRO Reschedules PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Launch to Tomorrow at 16:12 Due to Anomaly
"Due to an anomaly detected in PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 launch rescheduled to tomorrow at 16:12 hours," posts ISRO
15:28 IST, December 4th 2024
PM Modi to virtually address Swaminarayan sect event in Ahmedabad on Dec 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address nearly one lakh active volunteers or 'karyakars' of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect at a mega event to be held in Ahmedabad on December 7, a leader of the sect said on Wednesday.
14:42 IST, December 4th 2024
Focus on adding general coaches not AC coaches to railways' fleet: Vaishnaw
The railways is more focussed on increasing general compartment coaches in its fleet rather than AC1, AC2 or AC3, and 1,000 such coaches will be added by the end of December, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Vaishnaw said the Modi government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor.
"Today, more focus is given to increasing the general coaches. Focus is not on increasing AC1, AC2 or AC3. Focus is towards general coaches. By the end of December, 1,000 general coaches will be added to the railway networks and special step has been taken for the production of 10,000 general coaches," the minister said .
14:41 IST, December 4th 2024
Over 4,000 cops on duty for Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony in Mumbai
Mumbai: More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's new chief minister scheduled here on Thursday evening, officials said.
The oath ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party’s leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the chief minister for a third time.
14:05 IST, December 4th 2024
Akal Takht jathedar strongly condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Wednesday strongly condemned the "murderous" attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and called for a thorough investigation into it.
He said it was not an attack on Badal but on a 'sewadar' who was performing his duty outside the Golden Temple.
13:28 IST, December 4th 2024
Grenade attack by terrorists on Army post in J-K's Poonch; no casualties
Terrorists hurled two grenades at an Army post in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said. Only one of the grenades exploded.
There were no casualties in the attack. Security forces have launched a search operation to trace the terrorists, the officials said.
12:59 IST, December 4th 2024
Punjab CM condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal, lauds cops for prompt action
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was fired at while performing 'sewa' outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday morning, and directed police to investigate the incident.
12:45 IST, December 4th 2024
Ready to go alone to Sambhal with police but not allowed: Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was stopped at the Ghazipur border here on Wednesday, said he was ready to go alone to Sambhal with police but was not allowed.
"As the leader of the opposition, it is my constitutional right. I should have been allowed," he said.
12:21 IST, December 4th 2024
Ashish Shelar to be the chief whip of Maharashtra BJP
Ashish Shelar to be the chief whip of Maharashtra BJP
11:59 IST, December 4th 2024
South Korea's opposition parties submit motion to impeach President Yoon over sudden martial law
South Korea's opposition parties on Wednesday submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing pressure to leave office or be forced out hours after he ended a short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.
11:15 IST, December 4th 2024
Rahul Gandhi stopped at Ghazipur border on way to Sambhal
With prohibitory orders in place in Sambhal, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was stopped at the Ghazipur border here on Wednesday on his way to the district, a senior police officer said.
Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders reached the Ghazipur border in the morning where heavy police force was deployed and barricades put up to stop them from entering Sambhal.
10:24 IST, December 4th 2024
'Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy...': SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema
SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "...First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak. Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy. 'Sevaks' were offering 'seva' here. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction...I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'...This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into?...I would like to ask the CM of Punjab, where do you want to take Punjab?...The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly...There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident...We will continue with our 'seva'..."
10:22 IST, December 4th 2024
'There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered': ADCP Harpal Singh
The shooter who fired fired at SAD leaders, including Badal and identified as Narayan Singh Chaura by the Police was overpowered by people on the spot and caught.
ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)...Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well...Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru..." "No," he says when asked if anyone was hurt by the bullet.
Singh said, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."
10:19 IST, December 4th 2024
Man fires at Sukhbir Singh Badal doing 'penance' at Golden Temple in Punjab; accused nabbed
A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday morning while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
09:59 IST, December 4th 2024
Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal outside Golden Temple, nabbed
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here on Wednesday. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.
The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.
09:46 IST, December 4th 2024
Delhi's air quality recorded 'poor' for 3rd consecutive day, visibility improves
The air quality in the national capital Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category on Wednesday for the third day in a row.
As per by the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was measured as '211' at 8 am .
Drone visuals showed a thin layer of smog engulfing the areas of Bikaji Cama, Moti Bagh and AIIMS.
08:31 IST, December 4th 2024
ISRO to launch PROBA-3 mission satellites from Sriharikota today
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 /Proba-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
08:03 IST, December 4th 2024
Amit Shah to table Disaster Management Bill in Lok Sabha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha today. Bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to be taken into consideration.
08:00 IST, December 4th 2024
South Korea's opposition party urges Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree
South Korea's main opposition party on Wednesday urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment, hours after Yoon ended short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.
07:57 IST, December 4th 2024
US welcomes Yoon's decision to lift martial law in South Korea
The United States, South Korea's key ally, has expressed its support and welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s decision to lift martial law amid the country's escalating political situation, on Tuesday.
President Yoor's move to implement emergency was quickly blocked by South Korean lawmakers in a dramatic vote, plunging the east Asian nation into its most severe political turmoil since the 1980s.
07:13 IST, December 4th 2024
'White House was not notified in advance of this announcement': US
The United States, a key ally of South Korea, said there was a lack of prior notice regarding Yoon’s decision. “The US was not notified in advance of this announcement. We are seriously concerned by the developments we are seeing on the ground,” the White House National Security Council said in a statement.
06:56 IST, December 4th 2024
'Whole world should raise its voice against this': Sukanta Majumdar on situation in Bangladesh
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh and said that it is being discussed and the whole world should "raise its voice" against this.
"What is happening in Bangladesh is being discussed in the whole world.
06:55 IST, December 4th 2024
Bangladesh interim govt has absolute obligation to protect Hindus : US Congressman
An influential US lawmaker on Tuesday said the interim Bangladeshi government has an absolute obligation to protect the minority Hindu community in the country after the fall of the democratically-elected Sheikh Hasina-led government earlier this year.
06:54 IST, December 4th 2024
South Korea's opposition party urges Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree
South Korea's main opposition party on Wednesday urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment, hours after Yoon ended short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.
Updated 00:11 IST, December 5th 2024