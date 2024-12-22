Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Anna Hazare In Ahmednagar, Seeks Blessings

Ahmednagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Padma Bhushan Anna Hazare in Ahilya Nagar located in Ahmednagar on Sunday. This was Fadnavis' first meeting with Anna Hazare since becoming the Chief Minister. During the visit, Fadnavis sought Hazare's blessings and thanked him for his good wishes. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was also present during the meeting.

Chief Minister Fadnavis shared pictures of the meeting on his social media, showing him shaking hands with Anna Hazare and bowing his head in respect. In the picture, Anna Hazare is seen holding the CM's hand, talking to him, and blessing him.

The Chief Minister was in Ahmednagar for his first visit to the district after taking office. Anna Hazare welcomed him at the helipad with a bouquet. After Fadnavis got off the helicopter, he bowed to Hazare in respect.

This visit comes after a strong victory for the Mahayuti alliance in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. Under Fadnavis' leadership, the BJP won 132 seats. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, got 41 seats. Following this win, Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister, while Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.