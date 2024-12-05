Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Today: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Routes to Avoid

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers, scheduled for 5:30 pm on Thursday, December 5. Devendra Fadnavis will take the oath as Maharashtra's next Chief Minister at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, alongside the two deputies. The 54-year-old leader was elected head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legislative unit and has staked his claim to power, bringing an end to nearly two weeks of uncertainty over the formation of the new government.

Mumbai Police's Traffic Advisory for December 5:

The Mumbai Traffic Police announced a traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement and minimise public inconvenience. The order will be effective from 12pm on December 5 until the conclusion of the event.

As there are no parking facilities at Azad Maidan Ground, citizens are encouraged to use public transport, particularly trains and local services. The police also urged people to plan their travel accordingly.

No Entry Route

1. Mahapalika Marg: Traffic from CSMT Junction to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction) shall be prohibited. Both Bound.

Optional route: LT Marg- Chakala Junction- Right turn - DN Road- CSMT Junction- towards to desired destination & vice versa.

2. Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction). Both Bounds.

Optional route: 1) LT Marg- Chakala Junction- Right turn - DN Road- CSMT Junction- towards to desired destination and vice versa.

3. Traffic will be diverted to Maharishi Karve Road - towards to desired destination.

4. Hajarimal Somani Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) to CSMT Junction.

Optional route: Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) - Hutatma Chowk- Kalaghoda- K Dubhash Marg- Shahid Bhagatshing marg - towards to desired destination.

5. Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge) [south bound]- From NS Road and costal road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction.

Optional route: Commuters shall use NS Road.

6. Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (one way): Strech of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk shall be open for both way vehicular traffic from 12pm to 8pm