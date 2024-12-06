Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation: BJP Denies Finance and Home to Pawar, Shinde, Say Sources

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly taken a firm stand on key portfolio allocations in Maharashtra's coalition government. Sources close to the matter to Republic that the BJP has communicated to Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction that the Finance Ministry will not be assigned to them. Similarly, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction has been informed that it will not receive the Home Ministry portfolio.

Ajit Pawar, who recently took oath as Deputy Chief Minister for the sixth time, was expected to secure the Finance Ministry, with the Minister of State (Finance) likely to be from the BJP. Moreover, the Pawar-led NCP was eyeing key portfolios such as Agriculture and Cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena faction has consistently emphasized its claim to the crucial Home Ministry in the new Maharashtra government. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat, representing the Aurangabad West assembly constituency, had previously stated, "The Home Department should be with the party (Shiv Sena). The department is (usually) with the Deputy Chief Minister. It would not be right if the Chief Minister heads the Home Department."