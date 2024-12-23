Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maharashtra Shocker: Denied Mobile Phone as Birthday Gift, Teen Hangs Self in Sangli

Published 12:32 IST, December 23rd 2024

Maharashtra Shocker: Denied Mobile Phone as Birthday Gift, Teen Hangs Self in Sangli

The teenager celebrated his birthday two days ago and had demanded a mobile phone to his mother but she denied the request, citing financial problems.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Shocker: Denied Mobile Phone as Birthday Gift, Teen Hangs Self in Sangli | Image: Shutterstock

Mumbai: In a tragic incident in Maharashtra, a 15-year-old boy allegedly ended his life after his mother refused to get him a mobile phone on his birthday, said police.

According to sources, the incident took place in Miraj city on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwajeet Ramesh Chamdanwale, news agency PTI reported. It is believed that the minor allegedly hanged himself at his house while his mother and sister were asleep.

The teenager celebrated his birthday two days ago and had demanded a mobile phone to his mother but she denied the request citing financial problems.

PTI, citing an official, reported the boy's family found him hanging the next day.

Meanwhile, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered. 

Further investigation is underway.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:32 IST, December 23rd 2024

Recommended

UN 2024: India Calls for Change at UN as Conflicts Persist
India News
BJP MPs Assaulted by Rahul in Parliament Discharged From Delhi Hospital
India News
WATCH | Rohit STRUGGLING Against Part-Timer Padikkal Raises Concern
SportFit
Sachet-Parampara, Musical Duo Of Kabir Singh Fame, Blessed With Baby Boy
Entertainment News
Cong Link in Attack on Allu Arjun's Home? Rioter's Pics With CM Surfaces
India News
Bihar Hit-and-Run: 5 Killed After Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Ran Over Them
India News
A Holy Year is About to Start in Rome. Here's What You Need to Know
World News
PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Letters to Newly Appointed Recruits
India News
South Box Office: Marco Springs Surprise, Viduthalai Part 2 & UI Steady
Entertainment News
Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Not Ready to Host CT 25; Viral VIDEO is PROOF!
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.