Maharashtra Shocker: Denied Mobile Phone as Birthday Gift, Teen Hangs Self in Sangli

Mumbai: In a tragic incident in Maharashtra, a 15-year-old boy allegedly ended his life after his mother refused to get him a mobile phone on his birthday, said police.

According to sources, the incident took place in Miraj city on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwajeet Ramesh Chamdanwale, news agency PTI reported. It is believed that the minor allegedly hanged himself at his house while his mother and sister were asleep.

The teenager celebrated his birthday two days ago and had demanded a mobile phone to his mother but she denied the request citing financial problems.

PTI, citing an official, reported the boy's family found him hanging the next day.

Meanwhile, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.