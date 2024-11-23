'Main Samandar Hun, Lautkar Wapas Aaunga': Fadnavis' 2019 Comment Goes Viral After Mahayuti's Win

New Delhi: After Mahayuti's massive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 2019 speech in the state Assembly has gone viral on social media wherein he had promised he would be back. "Mera paani utarta dekh mere kinare par ghar mat basa lena, main samandar hoon lautkar wapas aaunga (Seeing my water recede, do not build a house on my shores, I am the sea and will come back)," Fadnavis had said in the Maharashtra Assembly 5 years back in December 2019. And on November 24, 2024, Maharashtra Election Results showed that he is back yet again.

Several social media users have shared the clip and showered praise on Devendra Fadnavis for the resounding victory. “Devendra fadnavis said main samandar hu laut ke aaunga and today he will prove it. Very happy for this man. Those who deserve will get it", said a social media user, terming his win a 'great comeback'.

Another wrote, “Devendra Fadnavis is back with a big bang! Mera Paani utarta dekh, mere kinare par ghar mat basa lena, Mai Samandar hoon laut kar wapis aaunga.”

‘Victory of Unity’

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the victory, Fadnavis called it the victory of unity. “The people of Maharashtra have given us an unprecedented victory. This shows that people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In line with the slogan he gave 'Ek hain toh safe hain', people from all sections and communities voted for us unitedly... This is the victory of Mahayuti, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Ramdas Athawale, this is the victory of unity”, said Fandvis.

When asked who will be the next CM of Maharashtra, the Deputy CM said, "There will be no dispute on the CM's face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this."

Mahayuti's Maha Win in Maharashtra

Maharashtra was coloured a vivid saffron on Saturday with voters giving the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance a landslide win over a tottering MVA. As votes were counted for the assembly elections in the two states, it was time for celebration in the BJP with the party poised to win 125 of the 149 seats it contested in the powerhouse state of Maharashtra. Together with its partners Shiv Sena and NCP, the ruling Mahayuti alliance could win 219 of the 288 seats in the state, leaving the Congress-Shiv Sena(UBT)-NCP(SP) tie-up with just 51 seats.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, the Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in 59 constituencies. In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena(UBT) 95 and the NCP(SP) 86.