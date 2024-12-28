Published 01:27 IST, December 29th 2024
Major Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Estate In Srinagar's Baghi Ali Mardan Khan
A massive fire broke out at an establishment in the industrial estate at Baghi Ali Mardan Khan in Srinagar on Saturday night.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Major Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Estate In Srinagar's Baghi Ali Mardan Khan | Image: Republic
Srinagar: A massive fire broke out at an establishment in the industrial estate at Baghi Ali Mardan Khan in Srinagar on Saturday night. According to the reports, the fire, which broke out late Saturday evening, spread rapidly and engulfed the entire building. On information, the Srinagar police along with the fire department officials rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to douse the fire.
Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 01:27 IST, December 29th 2024