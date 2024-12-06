Search icon
Published 23:28 IST, December 6th 2024

Man Arrested at Delhi Airport With Foreign-origin Gold Worth Nearly Rs 73 Lakh

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly carrying foreign-origin gold worth nearly Rs 73 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Arrested at Delhi Airport With Foreign-origin Gold Worth Nearly Rs 73 Lakh | Image: Representational

New Delhi: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly carrying foreign-origin gold worth nearly Rs 73 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here.

The accused (37), travelling from Indore to Delhi, was intercepted after his arrival at the Terminal-3 of the airport, it said.

"During x-ray of the baggage, some suspicious images were noticed in the personal baggage of the pax which resulted in the recovery of 13 yellow metal pieces appearing to be foreign-origin gold weighing 999 grams. The value of the seized gold is ₹72.72 lakhs approx," the customs department said in a post on X. 

Updated 23:28 IST, December 6th 2024

