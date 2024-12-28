Man Arrested For Entering MP Ziaur Rahman Barq's House, Denies Threatening Allegations

Sambhal: A 32-year-old man, on Thursday evening, allegedly entered the house of Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and allegedly threatened him and his father. The man identified as

Ajay Sharma was later arrested by the police. The police are interrogating the man to ascertain the motive behind the act.

As per information, the parliamentarian was not at home at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the man, Ajay Sharma has denied the allegations, claiming he had only gone to meet the MP. He was apprehended by the police team from Nakhasa police station in Sambhal.

Sharma was taken for a medical examination at the district hospital before being taken into custody. Speaking on camera, he refuted all allegations levelled against him.