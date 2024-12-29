Man Arrested in UP After Encounter for Raping 5-Year-Old Niece in Shravasti

Shravasti: A man was arrested following an encounter for allegedly raping his five-year-old niece here, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghanshyam said Shravan Kumar was trying to escape to Nepal on his motorcycle on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

When a police team intercepted Kumar near Deora canal bridge in Hardatt Nagar Girant area he opened fire at the team. In retaliatory firing the accused was shot in the leg and he fell from his motorcycle, the officer said.

The police team seized a country-made pistol, cartridges, a mobile from him and also impounded his vehicle. He has been admitted to the district hospital, the SP said.

The incident came to light on Saturday when the girl's parents informed police that she was raped by her uncle and was admitted to a district hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl had gone to school and the accused took her behind the Anganwadi and raped her.

Later, the school staff spotted the injured girl and brought her home, the police had said.

Based on her mother's complaint, an FIR was registered for rape and sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they had said.