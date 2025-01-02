Man Dies After Being Attacked By Thieves On Moving Train In Nagpur

Nagpur: A 25-year-old man was brutally killed by a group of thieves on a moving train after the victim confronted them for stealing his money. The railway police identified the victim as Shashank Ramsingh Raj, who was reportedly killed on the Hyderabad-Delhi Dakshin Express train on Thursday. On information, the police have registered a case under relevant sections and have initiated a search operation to nab the accused.

According to the police, Shashank Ramsingh Raj was travelling from Secunderabad to Jhansi with his friends in the general compartment of the express train. After the preliminary inquiry, it was found that while the victim and his friends were sleeping near the toilet, four people stole Rs 1,700 from his pocket.

Further, Raj spotted the thieves stealing another passenger's mobile phone and snatched it back from them. It was only then, he realised that his money was also missing.

The victim then confronted the thieves and asked them to return his money. However, the situation escalated into a brawl, during which the accused kicked and punched Raj mercilessly. He vomited blood, fell unconscious, and was pronounced dead by railway doctors when the train reached Nagpur station.

The Nagpur police have reportedly detained four accused, identified as Mohd Fayyaz, Mohd Amam, Sayyad Sameer, and M Shyam Koteshwar Rao, all residents of Hyderabad.