Published 12:19 IST, December 22nd 2024
Man Drives Tractor Over Brother Over Property Dispute in Karnataka, Arrested
A man has been arrested for running a tractor over his younger brother and killing him in a remote village in Belagavi district, allegedly over a property dispute, police said on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred in Yaragatti Taluk under Murgod police station limits on Saturday.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Drives Tractor Over Brother Over Property Dispute in Karnataka, Arrested | Image: Shutterstock
Maruti Bavihal (30) ran the tractor on Gopal (27) killing him instantaneously.
Property dispute is believed to be the reason behind the incident.
Updated 12:36 IST, December 22nd 2024