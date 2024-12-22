Search icon
  • Man Drives Tractor Over Brother Over Property Dispute in Karnataka, Arrested

Published 12:19 IST, December 22nd 2024

Man Drives Tractor Over Brother Over Property Dispute in Karnataka, Arrested

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Drives Tractor Over Brother Over Property Dispute in Karnataka, Arrested | Image: Shutterstock

Belagavi: A man has been arrested for running a tractor over his younger brother and killing him in a remote village in Belagavi district, allegedly over a property dispute, police said on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred in Yaragatti Taluk under Murgod police station limits on Saturday.

Maruti Bavihal (30) ran the tractor on Gopal (27) killing him instantaneously.

Property dispute is believed to be the reason behind the incident. 

Updated 12:36 IST, December 22nd 2024

