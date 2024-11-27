Search icon
Published 23:29 IST, November 27th 2024

Man Gets Death Penalty For Killing Pregnant Wife, Mother, Two Sons

Swamy had doubts about his wife’s fidelity and his family members tried to persuade him to give up such doubts but his doubts persisted.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Gets Death Penalty For Killing Pregnant Wife, Mother, Two Sons | Image: ANI

Mysuru: A district court here has awarded death penalty to a man after finding him guilty of killing his pregnant wife, mother and two sons. Manikanta Swamy (35) was awarded death sentence on Tuesday in a case related to the heinous crime occurred on April 28, 2021 in his village Chamegowdana Hundi in Sargur Taluk of Mysuru district.

 

Under the influence of liquor, Manikanta Swamy murdered his wife Ganga (28) who was in her ninth month of pregnancy, mother Kempamma (65), his two-year-old son Samrat and four-year-old son Rohith with a rod. Swamy had doubts about his wife’s fidelity and his family members tried to persuade him to give up such doubts but his doubts persisted, police said.

 

After committing the crime, Swamy was absconding. However, the police arrested him after a manhunt. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:29 IST, November 27th 2024

