Published 23:22 IST, December 17th 2024

Man Held for Attacking Stray Dog With Iron Rod

Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking a stray dog with an iron rod in Sion area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Held for Attacking Stray Dog With Iron Rod | Image: Image: PTI

Mumbai: Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking a stray dog with an iron rod in Sion area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The incident came to light after car mechanic Haider Ali opened his garage and found a stray dog lying unconscious there, he said.

Eyewitnesses told him that someone hit the dog on the head with an iron rod. Later, Haider and his friends, rushed the dog to an animal hospital in Sewri, where the animal is currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

Based on his complaint, the police examined the CCTV footage and found a man attacking the canine with an iron rod. The Sion police then launched a search and tracked down the accused. He was arrested under sections of the Animal Cruelty Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:22 IST, December 17th 2024

