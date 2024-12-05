Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:42 IST, December 5th 2024

Man Held with 10 Country-Made Bombs in Thane

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man after seizing 10 country-made bombs from his possession in Thane city.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police have arrested a 45-year-old man after seizing 10 country-made bombs from his possession in Thane city | Image: Representational

Thane: Police have arrested a 45-year-old man after seizing 10 country-made bombs from his possession in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip, the police intensified vigil and when the man arrived near the Saket ground here on December 2, he was apprehended, senior police inspector Sanjay Shinde of the central crime unit said.

The police found 10 country-made bombs in a bag he was carrying, the official said, adding the man, resident of Mangaon in neighbouring Raigad district, had arrived in Thane to sell the explosives.

In his statement to the police, the man informed that the bombs were intended to be sold after being concealed in wheat flour and that such explosives were used to hunt wild boars, a practice common in some rural areas, the official said.

The Rabodi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man under relevant legal provisions for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances, he said.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:42 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.