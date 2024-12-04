Search icon
  • Man Illegally Enters Salman Khan's Set, Threatens Guards With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name: Reports

Published 00:12 IST, December 5th 2024

Man Illegally Enters Salman Khan's Set, Threatens Guards With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name: Reports

A man illegally enters Salman Khan's shooting site and reportedly says, 'Should I call Bishnoi?'

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: An unidentified man reportedly entered Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s shooting site without authorisation in Mumbai.

According to reports, members of the crew quickly noticed the man, who was behaving suspiciously. When confronted by security personnel, he allegedly responded with the phrase, "Bishnoi ko bolun kya?" (Should I inform Bishnoi?).

In response, the security team quickly alerted local police. The man was escorted to the Shivaji Park Police Station for questioning.

According to police officials cited by media reports, the man admitted to being a fan of Salman Khan and expressed his desire to watch the shoot. However, tensions escalated when security guards refused him entry, leading to the argument and his mention of Lawrence Bishnoi. 
 

