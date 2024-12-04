Man Illegally Enters Salman Khan's Set, Threatens Guards With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name: Reports

New Delhi: An unidentified man reportedly entered Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s shooting site without authorisation in Mumbai.

According to reports, members of the crew quickly noticed the man, who was behaving suspiciously. When confronted by security personnel, he allegedly responded with the phrase, "Bishnoi ko bolun kya?" (Should I inform Bishnoi?).

In response, the security team quickly alerted local police. The man was escorted to the Shivaji Park Police Station for questioning.