Man Poses As Electrician, Assaults Woman, Steals Her Gold Ornaments

Thane: A 72-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed of gold ornaments allegedly by a man who came to her house in Thane's Mira-Bhayander area posing as an electrician, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place two days ago, Naya Nagar police station senior inspector Amar Jagdale said.

"Around 9 pm, accused Mohammad Salim Choudhary entered the woman's house claiming he was an electrician. He barged in, held her captive, beat her up and stole her gold ornaments. The lady narrated her ordeal to kin next day, who approached police," Jagdale said.

Choudhary was arrested soon after and has been charged with robbery and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

A relative of the woman told reporters she lived alone and was suffering from various ailments.