Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Man Throws Acid At Son-In-Law After Dispute Over Honeymoon Destination

Published 17:37 IST, December 19th 2024

Man Throws Acid At Son-In-Law After Dispute Over Honeymoon Destination

A 29-year-old newly married man from Maharashtra’s Thane district suffered injuries after his father-in-law flung acid at him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Acid Attack over honeymoon destination | Image: Shutterstock

Thane: A 29-year-old newly married man from Maharashtra’s Thane district suffered injuries after his father-in-law flung acid at him following a dispute over his honeymoon destination, an official said on Thursday.

The son-in-law, Ibad Atik Falke, is admitted to a hospital, while accused Jaki Gulam Murtaza Khotal (65) is on the run, said senior inspector SR Gaud of the Bazarpeth police station in the Kalyan area.

According to the FIR, Falke recently married Khotal’s daughter. He wanted to visit Kashmir for his honeymoon, but his father-in-law wanted the couple to travel to a religious place abroad. This had led to a dispute between the two, the official said.

On Wednesday night, Falke returned home and parked his vehicle near a road. Khotal, who was waiting for him in his car, rushed towards Falke and allegedly threw acid on him, injuring his face and body, the police said.

“Khotal wanted to end his daughter’s marriage with Falke. He is currently absconding and we are trying to track him down,” the official said.

Khotal has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 124-1 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 351-3 (criminal intimidation) and other charges, he added.

 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:37 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.