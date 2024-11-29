Manipur Government Slams Mizoram CM for Stoking ‘Hatred and Division’, Calls For Peaceful Relations

Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday night hit out at Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, asking him to show "better statesmanship" by being a "good neighbour" rather than stoking the fire of "hatred and division" through "unwarranted comments".

In a statement, the state government said that India must be wary of the "greater agenda of carving a Kuki-Chin Christian nation" out of contiguous areas of Myanmar, India and Bangladesh, played out over decades of meticulous planning.

It said it will not allow fragmentation of Northeast India at the behest of foreign vested interests, or "secessionist interests as openly espoused by the Mizoram CM".

"Mizoram CM reveals his democratic credentials by espousing imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur while opposing boundary fencing of the Indo-Myanmar international border. He also calls for the reunification of the Zo people. He also talks about the possibility of armed militias in Manipur pointing their guns at Delhi and the need for disarming, and sincere negotiations with hill leaders," it said.

The Manipur government's statement came in the backdrop of a recent interview given by Lalduhoma to the Hindustan Times in which he said that N Biren Singh was a liability for the state, its people and the BJP, and even President’s Rule is preferable compared to his administration.

"He further questions the use of border fencing saying smuggling of guns, weapons and drugs could not be stopped along Indo-Bangladesh border despite the existence of border fence," the statement said.

"The Mizoram Government has been steadfast in opposing the efforts of the centre to fence its open borders with neighbouring Myanmar for the purpose of curbing illegal immigration, trafficking of arms and drugs, internal security and defence," it added.

The Manipur government said the ongoing crisis in the state is a creation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar whose economy, driven by the cultivation of illicit poppy, had taken a severe hit under CM Singh's 'War on Drugs'.

"It is not on account of any anti-tribal policy of the State Government, as has been falsely portrayed by the Mizoram CM through fabricated narratives and history," it said.

"The Mizoram CM must note that Manipur has a recorded history and a rich culture going back thousands of years unlike Mizoram which was carved out of the State of Assam only a few decades ago," it said.

The statement said that Lalduhoma was "apparently unable to fathom" the reasons behind the abnormal increase in the number of villages in the hill districts, which are Kuki-dominated, or which has a sizeable Kuki population.

Lalduhoma may like to recollect that the Mizoram government, in view of similar concerns of pressure on land, livelihoods and resources, had instructed Myanmar nationals not to purchase land and run businesses without prior permission, it said.

From 2017 till date, the Manipur government seized or destroyed drugs worth Rs 60,000 crore under the 'War on Drugs' programme, it said.

"On account of efforts of State Government and assistance of Central government agencies, the transit of drugs within the State of Manipur has come down to almost nil currently. On the other hand, Mizoram has now emerged as the favoured route for international transit of illegal arms, ammunition and drugs between India and Myanmar," it claimed.

"The Mizoram CM may like to focus on the looming threat on Mizo society from the drugs trade instead of passing unwarranted comments on legally justified acts of the Government of Manipur to combat drugs trafficking by labelling these acts as 'anti-tribal'," it said.

The statement said that the N Biren Singh-led government was making continuous efforts towards the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

"The government has been providing food, clothing and shelter to over 60,000 persons staying in relief camps across the State. Combing operations to recover arms and ammunition looted from police armouries continue to be undertaken with success," it said.

"India must be wary of the greater agenda of carving a Kuki-Chin Christian nation out of contiguous areas of Myanmar, India and Bangladesh, played out over decades of meticulous planning, through illegal immigration, land grabbing, displacement of original Indigenous peoples, formation of Kuki-Chin dominated districts, establishment of Autonomous District Councils, upgradation of such Councils to Scheduled Areas, an amalgamation of Kuki-Chin areas and finally Nationhood," it said, One must also be wary of any attempt to "push" illegal Kuki-Chin immigrants from Mizoram to Manipur for land grabbing and creation of "Greater Mizoram" as part of this process, the statement said.

"The Government of Manipur will not allow fragmentation of North East India at the behest of foreign vested interests, or such secessionist interests as openly espoused by the Mizoram CM. Any individual, group or organization working with such intent shall be met with the strong hands of the law. The Mizoram CM can display better statesmanship by being a good neighbour rather than stoke fire of hatred and division," it added.