Manipur: Mobile Internet Ban Extended Till Dec 3 in Nine Districts

Imphal: The Manipur government on Sunday extended the suspension of mobile internet for two days in nine districts of the state till December 3.

An order issued by the Home Department said the suspension was extended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam.

"The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its correlation with the general operation of internet services has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services including VSATs and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam of Manipur till 5.15 pm of December 3, in public interest," the order said.

Internet services have been temporarily suspended since November 16 after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of dead bodies of three women and three children in Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam respectively.

The Manipur government had conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services (ILL and FTTH) on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

The order had, however, stated that subscribers should not accept any connection other than the one allowed, and no wifi or hotspots should be allowed.

The violence escalated in Manipur after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district, following a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.

Bodies of those six were later found.