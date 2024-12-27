Manmohan Singh Gave New Direction to Country's Economy: Ram Nath Kovind

Kolkata: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid glowing tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying that he took over the reins as Union finance minister at a time when the country faced a crisis on the economic front.

Describing the death of Singh as his personal loss, Kovind said at a programme in the city that Singh embodied humility and humbleness.

"Never heard an offensive, unparliamentary word from him," Kovind said.

Singh gave a new direction in the economy to the country and steered the country at a critical juncture, Kovind said, adding that "Manmohan Singh will be remembered as 'adhunik nirmata sudharak' (modern reformer who built up the economy)." Singh took over the helms at a crucial time for Indian economy and steered the nation on the economic front, Kovind said.

Stating that for him it was a personal loss no less than losing a near and dear ones, Kovind said he has many memories to cherish about Singh.

Kovind described Singh "as a confluence of spirituality and science," who embodied the values and ethos of Bharat..