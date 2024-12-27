How Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Responded to ‘Silent PM’ Criticism

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and Congress veteran Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night in the national capital, often faced criticism for being a “silent Prime Minister”. Notably, Singh was known for his soft-spoken and polite demeanour and many of his critics labelled him "silent PM" as he was never loud in his approach.

Long after his tenure as Prime Minister was over, the former PM once confronted his critics and defended his polite demeanour. Back in 2018, Manmohan Singh during the launch of his book named 'Changing India’ explained why he was not a "silent PM" by sharing details of his media interactions through out his decade-long stint as PM.

During the book launch, the architect of India's economic reforms said, "People say I was a silent Prime Minister. I think these volumes speak for themselves. I would certainly like to say that I was not the prime minister who was afraid of talking to the press”.

Sharing an anecdote, Singh also recalled how the Indian officials were nervous when the National Press Club in Washington invited him to address them during his 2005 US visit and it turned out to be a successful conference. He had further elaborated that many such incidents were mentioned in his books which could present a clear picture of what he was capable of doing.

Sharing more details, he said that he addressed press during his every foreign tours that he undertook.

I Had a Press Conference in the Plane..." Singh on On 'Silent PM' Charge

He had said, “I met the press regularly, and on every foreign trip I undertook, I had a press conference in the plane, or immediately after landing. So there are a large number of those press conferences whose results are also described (in the book)..."

Earlier in January this year, Congress leader Manish Tewari had shared details about the number of times the ex-PM interacted with media.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh addressed/ interacted with the Press 117 times during his 10 year tenure between 2004-14.

"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh addressed/ interacted with the Press 117 times during his 10 year tenure between 2004-14," Tewari had tweeted. He also shared the break-up for those 117 conferences.

"Press Conferences by Dr Manmohan Singh 2004-2014: On foreign trips- 72; Annual Pressers - 10; Domestic/state visits- 23; Election/political/manifesto - 12."

Singh held the top post for two consecutive terms -- from 2004 to 2014. He is also credited with helping in setting up the country’s economic framework as finance minister prior to becoming the PM. He was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.