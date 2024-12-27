Manmohan Singh's Contributions to Bharat Will Always Be Remembered: RSS

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying his contributions to Bharat will always be remembered.

"The entire nation is extremely saddened by the demise of former prime minister of Bharat and senior leader of the country Dr Sardar Manmohan Singh. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses its deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones and admirers," they said in a joint statement.

Singh, despite coming from a humble background, adorned the highest post in the country, the statement said.

"Renowned economist Dr Singh's contributions to Bharat will always be remembered and cherished. We pray the almighty to grant 'sadgati' to the departed soul," they said in the statement.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.