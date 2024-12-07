Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maoists kill woman on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Published 16:55 IST, December 7th 2024

Maoists kill woman on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Maoists strangled Laxmi Padam, an Anganwadi worker, in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, suspecting her of being a police informer. Her body was dumped in a courtyard.

Reported by: Asian News International
Maoists Kill Woman Suspected of Being Police Informer in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh | Image: PTI/ Representational

Bijapur: A woman was strangled to death by Naxalites in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, police officials said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Laxmi Padam, was an Aganwadi worker. Her body was thrown into the courtyard, according to the police.

A pamphlet issued by the banned organization, the Communist Party of India Marxist's Madayi Area Committee, was found at the spot in which they accused the woman of being a police informer, the police added.

An investigation is underway to apprehend the assailants.

Earlier, a head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) lost his life during an encounter with the Naxalites in the forest of Abujhmarh, Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased head constable has been identified as Birendra Kumar Sori.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:55 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.