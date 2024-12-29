Published 21:41 IST, December 29th 2024
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemicals Factory In Palghar’s Tarapur MIDC, Firefighters Rush To Spot
A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra’s Palghar district leading to major chaos in the area
Palghar: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra’s Palghar district leading to major chaos in the area. A senior police official of the Maharashtra police confirmed the incident saying that the fire erupted at the UK Aromatic and Chemicals located on Navapur Road in the Salwad area of Palghar. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts were made by the firefighters to control the fire.
The local police and the district administration officials are also present at the spot, where a rescue operation is being carried out.
Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.
