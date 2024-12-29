Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemicals Factory In Palghar’s Tarapur MIDC, Firefighters Rush To Spot

Published 21:41 IST, December 29th 2024

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemicals Factory In Palghar’s Tarapur MIDC, Firefighters Rush To Spot

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra’s Palghar district leading to major chaos in the area

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemicals Factory In Palghar, Firefighters Rush To Spot | Image: Republic

Palghar: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra’s Palghar district leading to major chaos in the area. A senior police official of the Maharashtra police confirmed the incident saying that the fire erupted at the UK Aromatic and Chemicals located on Navapur Road in the Salwad area of Palghar. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts were made by the firefighters to control the fire.

The local police and the district administration officials are also present at the spot, where a rescue operation is being carried out.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:41 IST, December 29th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.