Published 20:00 IST, December 23rd 2024
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mankhurd Scrapyard in Mumbai, Dousing Operations Underway
A massive fire broke out at Mandala Scrapyard in Mumbai's Mankhurd on Monday, an official statement said.
According to officials, the fire had spread across various scrap storage units.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.
Mumbai Fire Brigade said that 8 fire engines and 8 water tankers have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.
