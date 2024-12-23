Maulana Azad Dental Hospital Introduces 'Laughing Gas' to Make Dental Treatments Painless

New Delhi: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) has introduced nitrous oxide sedation, popularly known as laughing gas, to make dental treatments painless, according to an official statement.

Maulana Azad Dental Hospital

The Department of Comprehensive Dentistry has adopted the sedation technique to alleviate anxiety and discomfort during dental procedures, ensuring a stress-free and painless experience for patients, it said.

Laughing gas is considered a safe and effective sedation method and is said to help patients remain calm and cooperative while staying conscious throughout the treatment.

On Monday, MAIDS organised a workshop on nitrous oxide sedation for the faculty, senior residents, and students of the institute.

Experts like Dr Kunal Gupta, Director of CDC Gurugram, Dr Prabhleen Anand, Pediatric Dentist at Eastman Institute, London and Dr Gyanendra Kumar, Professor and In-charge of Comprehensive Dentistry, shared insights about the technique.

Dr Arundeep Kaur Lamba, Director-Principal of MAIDS, said that introducing the sedation machine would help uncooperative patients and enhance the performance of dental treatments.

The method is especially advantageous for children, adolescents, individuals with dental phobias, and those requiring extensive procedures, the statement claimed.

Laughing gas as an anesthetic is being used for centuries in dentistry.