Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maulana Azad Dental Hospital Introduces 'Laughing Gas' to Make Dental Treatments Painless

Published 19:35 IST, December 23rd 2024

Maulana Azad Dental Hospital Introduces 'Laughing Gas' to Make Dental Treatments Painless

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) has introduced nitrous oxide sedation, popularly known as laughing gas, to make dental treatments painless

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maulana Azad dental hospital introduces 'laughing gas' for painless procedures | Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) has introduced nitrous oxide sedation, popularly known as laughing gas, to make dental treatments painless, according to an official statement.

Maulana Azad Dental Hospital

The Department of Comprehensive Dentistry has adopted the sedation technique to alleviate anxiety and discomfort during dental procedures, ensuring a stress-free and painless experience for patients, it said.

Laughing gas is considered a safe and effective sedation method and is said to help patients remain calm and cooperative while staying conscious throughout the treatment.

On Monday, MAIDS organised a workshop on nitrous oxide sedation for the faculty, senior residents, and students of the institute.

Experts like Dr Kunal Gupta, Director of CDC Gurugram, Dr Prabhleen Anand, Pediatric Dentist at Eastman Institute, London and Dr Gyanendra Kumar, Professor and In-charge of Comprehensive Dentistry, shared insights about the technique. 

Dr Arundeep Kaur Lamba, Director-Principal of MAIDS, said that introducing the sedation machine would help uncooperative patients and enhance the performance of dental treatments.

The method is especially advantageous for children, adolescents, individuals with dental phobias, and those requiring extensive procedures, the statement claimed.

Laughing gas as an anesthetic is being used for centuries in dentistry. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:35 IST, December 23rd 2024

Recommended

Byculla Zoo to Remain Open on Wednesday on account of Christmas
Info
Good News: Kolkata Metro to Run Night Services on Christmas
Info
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Scrapyard in Mumbai, Dousing Ops Underway
India News
National Farmers' Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About This Day
Lifestyle News
PM Modi Participates in Christmas Programme Hosted by CBCI | LIVE
India News
Who Is Tanush Kotian? MCA Off-Spinner Elected As Ashwin's Replacement
SportFit
Deepveer Introduce Daughter Dua To Paps In A Private Event, See Photos
Entertainment News
'Don't Understand Why Virat Kohli Blocked Me', Says Rahul Vaidya
Entertainment News
Mercury Drops in Haryana, Punjab After Rain, Gurdaspur Shivers at 4 deg
India News
Hyderabad Police To Approach Supreme Court Over Allu Arjun’s Bail
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.