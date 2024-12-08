Mentally-Challenged Woman Found Carrying Child's Body on Ghaziabad Streets: Police

Ghaziabad: Police in Ghaziabad swung into action on Sunday after being informed by a patrolling car that a mentally-challenged woman was carrying the body of a girl aged about two years in her lap here, officials said.

Police are trying to collect information about the woman from various sources, including social media, they added.

When a female sub-inspector asked the woman about her and the girl, she said her name is Sunita but could not furnish any information about the dead child, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Shalimar Garden, Saloni Agarwal said.

The girl's body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

The mentally-challenged woman has been sent to the Apna Ghar Ashram in Noida after getting her medical examination done.

The girl's body has been kept in a mortuary. The cremation would be carried out after 72 hours if no one claims the body, the ACP said.