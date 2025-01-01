Search icon
Published 10:35 IST, January 1st 2025

Militants Attack Village in Manipur's Imphal West District

Suspected militants launched fresh attack in the Kadangband area of Manipur's Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Militants Attack Village in Manipur's Imphal West District | Image: PTI

Imphal: Suspected militants launched fresh attack in the Kadangband area of Manipur's Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Militants from their hill positions in Kangpokpi district fired several rounds from sophisticated arms and hurled bombs at the low-lying Kadangband area in Imphal West district around 1 am, a police officer said.

Village volunteers deployed in the area returned the fire even as additional security forces were rushed to the area to control the situation. No injuries were reported in the firing, the police said.

The attack forced several villagers living in Kutcha homes to flee to safer places, they said.

Kadangband area has witnessed several attacks by suspected militants since violence broke out in the state in May 2023. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:35 IST, January 1st 2025

