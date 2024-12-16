Yogi Adityanath: Mini Power Stations Operated From Religious Sites in Sambhal

Lucknow: Attacking the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said mini-power stations are being operated from religious places in Sambhal.

Sambhal witnessed violence over survey of a Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid killing four people on November 24. Several persons, includinjg police personnel, were injured in the clashes between the locals and the police.

Speaking in the UP Assembly after the Question Hour, Adityanath said many mosques where, illegal sub-stations were made and connections were distributed for free, were found in Sambhal. The line loss of the power corporation in the state is less than 30 per cent, but the line loss in Deepasarai and Mirasarai localities of Sambhal is 78 per cent and 82 per cent respectively, he said.

"This is a loot of the country's resources. If the administration is discharging its duty, it will be called a thief and if the administration catches the theft, it will be said that it is an atrocity," Adityanath said.

He said it feels bad when the truth comes out in front of everyone. Those who cannot compete, they speak ill, he added.

"You (opposition) are also committing the same evil. Truth and justice are not reflected in your evil," Adityanath said.

He said it is biased and it weakens the system of democracy.

"No problem arises during the festivals of any Muslim or other religions. But if anyone creates a problem during a Hindu festival, the government will deal with it strictly," Adityanath said.

The UP chief minister also said there is a dispute between Turks and Pathans in Sambhal.

"Shafiqur Rahman Barq (former SP MP) used to call himself not a citizen of India, but a descendant of Babur. You have to decide whether you consider the invaders as your ideal or Ram, Krishna and Buddha.

"Only the tradition of Ram, Krishna and Buddha will remain in India. The tradition of Babur and Aurangzeb will not remain (in India)," he added.

Adityanath's statement assumes significance in the light of the fact that it comes barely days after the Sambhal administration reopened a temple locked since 1978 following communal riots in the town.

Officials said the temple, a stone's throw from the Shahi Jama Masjid, was opened after authorities "stumbled" on it during an anti-encroachment drive.

The Bhasma Shankar temple houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a 'shivling'.

The temple had remained locked since 1978 after the communal riots that led to the displacement of the local Hindu community, locals claimed.