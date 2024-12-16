Minor Rams Speeding Car Into Pedestrians, Vehicles In Delhi , 4 Injured As Video Emerges

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a speeding car being driven by a minor rammed into other vehicles and pedestrians in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area in broad daylight on Monday.

According to the video that has surfaced on social media platforms, it can be seen that the driver rammed the speeding car into other bikes and pedestrians due to which around four people suffered serious injuries.

The minor himself suffered injuries in the incident, officials said.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in the area.

Speeding Car Rams Into Vehicles, Pedestrians In Delhi | WATCH

The video shows approximately four people having a conversation on the roadside with bikes parked nearby. Another biker is seen traveling in the opposite direction, while a pedestrian walks by holding a child in his arms.

A white car traveling at high speed crashed into everyone on the road. It first struck the white scooter heading in the opposite direction, dragging the rider, before hitting the man walking with a child in his arms. The car then slammed into the bikes parked along the roadside and collided with the four people who were having a conversation near the parked bikes.